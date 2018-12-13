Chelsea condemn anti-Semetic chanting in Budapest

Vocal minority of Chelsea supporters were heard singing derogatory chant about Tottenham fans

Olivier Giroud scores Chelsea’s second goal in the Europa League game against Vidi FC at the Groupama arena in Budapest. Photograph: Tibor Illyes/EPA

Chelsea have condemned supporters who were heard singing an anti-Semitic chant on Thursday night in Hungary, just days after four fans were suspended for abusing Raheem Sterling.

Chelsea and the Metropolitan Police opened investigations after alleged racist abuse was directed at Manchester City forward Sterling by a section of home supporters during last Saturday’s match at Stamford Bridge.

Minutes into the Blues’ next game – Thursday night’s Europa League clash with Vidi in Budapest’s Groupama Arena – a vocal minority of Chelsea supporters were heard singing a derogatory chant about Tottenham fans, featuring anti-Semitic language.

Chelsea in January launched a campaign to raise awareness and educate about anti-Semitism in football and the club is disgusted at the latest incident.

A Chelsea spokesman on Thursday said: “Anti-Semitism and any other kind of race-related or religious hatred is abhorrent to this club and the overwhelming majority of our fans. It has no place at Chelsea or in any of our communities.

“We have stated this loud and clear on many occasions from the owner, the board, coaches and players.

“Any individuals that can’t summon the brainpower to comprehend this simple message and are found to have shamed the club by used using anti-Semitic or racist words or actions will face the strongest possible action from the club.”

Uefa said it would await the referee’s report.

