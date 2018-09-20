Uefa await referee’s report before making Ronaldo decision

Juventus boss Allegri calls for introduction of VAR in Europe

Updated: about 3 hours ago

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after being shown a straight red card against Valencia. Photograph: Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty

Uefa will wait to receive the referee’s report before deciding whether or not to extend Cristiano Ronaldo’s suspension after his Champions League red card on Wednesday night.

The Portuguese was sent off after half an hour of Juventus’ 2-0 win away to Valencia after appearing to put his hand on the head of the Spanish club’s defender Jeison Murillo.

He has received an automatic one-match ban which cannot be appealed but Uefa’s disciplinary panel could extend it depending on the contents of the report sent to them.

If the ban was extended, any appeal from Juventus would have to be heard before match day three, when Ronaldo had hoped to face his old club Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo left the pitch in tears after German referee Felix Brych decided to send him off.

Brych was alerted to the incident by one of the additional officials stationed behind the goal Juventus were attacking.

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri felt the video assistant referee (VAR) technology could have helped.

VAR was used largely successfully at this summer’s World Cup but is not yet in use in the Champions League.

“Going down to 10 men in the Champions League for an incident like that is disappointing,“ Allegri said.

“We risked losing tonight with this and we’ll miss him for the next games too.”

Ronaldo will definitely miss Juve’s home match against Young Boys on October 2nd.

It would seem unlikely that his ban would be extended, with Article 15 of Uefa’s regulations stating that bans of more than one game are for offences such as abusive language towards a match official, serious assault or for receiving a caution or red card on purpose.

Two penalties from Miralem Pjanic gave Juventus the victory in Valencia.

