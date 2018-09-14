Wes Hoolahan joins West Brom on short-term deal

Baggies boss Darren Moore has been impressed with the Irish midfielder
Wes Hoolahan has joined West Brom on a short-term deal. Photograph: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

West Brom have confirmed the signing of former Republic of Ireland international Wes Hoolahan on a short-term contract with manager Darren Moore suggesting that he is open to offering a longer deal if the midfielder can make an impact for the Championship club.

The Dubliner has been a free agent since leaving Norwich City at the end of last season and had been training with West Brom for the past week or so in the hope of agreeing something.

“In the end it wasn’t a difficult decision because Wes’s quality was there for all to see and he brings great experience and greater options to our group,” Moore told the club website.

“We had a look at him over three or four days. He is a great pro and I think everyone knows the quality he possesses.

“He gives us more depth and fantastic experience. The agreement is short-term but there is the potential for Wes to stay longer if things work out. I’m delighted to get him here.”

