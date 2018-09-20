Arteta refuses to blame Man City loss on Guardiola absence

Manager was serving touchline ban during Lyon defeat

Paul Wilson at the Etihad Stadium

Pep Guardiola watched Man City’s defeat to Lyon from the stands. Photograph: Martin Rickett/PA

Pep Guardiola watched Man City’s defeat to Lyon from the stands. Photograph: Martin Rickett/PA

 

Mikel Arteta said he had no idea whether Pep Guardiola’s touchline absence because of suspension had anything to do with Manchester City unexpectedly losing a fourth Champions League game in a row, though the assistant coach did accept that the side had been slow and occasionally careless.

“You can’t say what would have happened had Pep been around, it’s completely hypothetical,” Arteta said. “The only reality is that we lost the game. We started quite slowly, we lost too many duels and twice in the first half we gave away the ball in dangerous areas and allowed Lyon to score both times.”

Arteta claimed his side’s reaction in the second half was superb, not an adjective that many Mancunians present would have selected, although he was probably correct in saying City created more chances after the interval than before it, even if that was not saying a lot.

“At half-time we had to react, but that is normal, whether Pep is in the dressing room or not,” Arteta said. “That happens almost every half-time, it is not a new thing, we just had to try and improve what we were doing.”

For a coach with managerial ambitions, this first-hand experience was a considerable disappointment. “I can’t really explain why we began so slowly, but sometimes in a new competition it takes a while to get on track,” he said. “We were finding it hard to come up with the right pass, we couldn’t build up any consistency and Lyon were able to take advantage.

“I don’t think it was anything to do with complacency, though, and nor would I try to use the lack of atmosphere in the stadium as an excuse. We were well aware of Lyon’s strengths and weaknesses and we were ready to make a fresh start in this competition, the way we went out last season [TO LIVERPOOL]really hurt. We have had a big wake-up call, a result we were not expecting, but it is early in the group stage and it is not too late to respond.”

The Lyon coach, Bruno Génésio, smiled politely when asked whether beating the early favourites for the Champions League constituted the greatest result in the club’s history. “We have some history and I’m not sure I would call this the greatest feat,” he said. “But it is an achievement and we should be proud of it.

“We decided to play as high as possibly to prevent Manchester City building from the back and it seemed to work. Across the 90 minutes it was a well-deserved result.”

(Guardian service)

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.