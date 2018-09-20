Cristiano Ronaldo set for one-game ban after red card

Cristiano Ronaldo should be available to face Manchester United in the Champions League next month because the Juventus forward is set to receive only a one-match ban for his red card in Wednesday night’s Champions League win over Valencia.

Ronaldo will be ruled out of Juventus’s second Group H match, at home to Young Boys, and Uefa can extend the sanction if it deems the offence serious. It is understood, though, that the former United forward will escape this.

Ronaldo was sent off after 29 minutes for an off-the-ball clash with Jeison Murillo in what has been viewed as a harsh decision by the referee, Felix Brych. The 33-year-old left the field in tears on his debut in the competition for Juventus after seeming only to touch Murillo’s head.

Ronaldo spent six years at United, during which he won the European Cup in 2008. He has previously returned to Old Trafford, playing there for Real Madrid in March 2013. Juventus face Jose Mourinho’s team in Manchester on October 23rd.

