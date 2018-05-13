Barcelona’s unbeaten season halted by little Levante

Coutinho’s hat-trick not enough as Catalans fall short of perfection at penultimate stage
Barcelona striker Luis Suarez during the Catalan club’s first league defeat of the season at the Ciutat de Valencia stadium in Valencia. Photograph: Getty Images

Levante 5 Barcelona 4

Barcelona’s hopes of an unbeaten La Liga campaign were ended in their penultimate game as they lost 5-4 at Levante.

The champions had gone 36 games unbeaten but trailed 5-1 after 56 minutes and their dramatic fightback came up short. The Catalan club had decided to rest talisman Lionel Messi for the trip, a decision they must now regret.

Emmanuel Boateng’s hat-trick and Enis Bardhi’s brace put lowly Levante in charge, and despite Philippe Coutinho completing a treble of his own and Luis Suarez scoring a penalty, Barca’s bid for history came up short.

Fifth-bottom Levante had won their last four matches but were not meant to be a threat as Barca aimed to become the first team to remain unbeaten in a 38-game LaLiga season.

But the hosts took the lead through Boateng after nine minutes and the Ghanaian rounded Marc-Andre ter Stegen to add a second in the 31st minute.

Coutinho pulled one back seven minutes before the break with a deflected effort from the edge of the area, but Levante started the second half in style.

Bardhi found the top corner just 33 seconds after the break and Boateng completed his treble three minutes later after being played in by Antonio Luna.

Bardhi then added his second to make it 5-1, curling into the far-left corner from Roger’s pass.

Coutinho reduced the deficit three minutes later from close range and completed his first Barca treble with 26 minutes left with another deflected effort from range.

Suarez converted from the spot in the 71st minute after Sergio Busquets was fouled from a corner to make it 5-4, but Ernesto Valverde’s side could not find a late leveller and keep their run going.

