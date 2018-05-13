Premier League round-up: Swansea’s relegation is confirmed

Swansea City 1 Stoke City 2

Swansea’s relegation from the Premier League was confirmed as Stoke won 2-1 at the Liberty Stadium.

Andy King gave Swansea an early lead, but Badou Ndiaye and Peter Crouch scored before half-time to give Stoke only their second victory since Paul Lambert took charge in January.

Stoke could even afford the luxury of Xherdan Shaqiri failing to convert a second-half penalty, and the two clubs will next meet in the Sky Bet Championship.

Swansea’s survival hopes had rested on the longest of long shots, victory coupled by a Southampton defeat to Manchester City and a 10-goal swing in the process.

Carlos Carvalhal — almost certainly in charge of Swansea for the final time — said a football miracle was needed, but there seemed a chance when King slotted home after 14 minutes and the Stoke defence seemed likely to concede at every opportunity.

But, by the final whistle, Swansea’s seven-season stay in the top flight was over and Stoke had drawn level with them on 33 points.

Swansea City’s relegation was confirmed on the final day. Photograph: Geoff Caddick/AFP Images

Huddersfield Town 0 Arsenal 2

Arsene Wenger bowed out with a victory as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s first-half goal secured a 1-0 win for Arsenal in their season finale against Huddersfield.

Wenger, who announced he would be leaving the Emirates at the end of the season just over three weeks ago, was given a fitting send-off at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Aubameyang struck seven minutes before the break to ensure the 68-year-old Frenchman signed off his 22-year reign with a win in his 1,235th and final game in charge.

Huddersfield boss David Wagner made a special presentation in the tunnel before kick-off and Wenger was given a guard of honour by both sets of players.

Huddersfield, celebrating their unlikely Premier League survival after Wednesday’s draw at Chelsea, did their best to help mark the occasion.

But as the home fans revelled in a party atmosphere it was soon apparent Wenger’s players would have to fight hard to clinch a win for their boss.

Crystal Palace 2 West Bromwich Albion 0

West Brom’s eight-year stay in the Premier League concluded with a 2-0 defeat at Crystal Palace.

Despite their recent improvement under caretaker manager Darren Moore, goals from Wilfried Zaha and Patrick van Aanholt meant they finished bottom of the table.

Zaha again impressed for the hosts and was rewarded with his ninth goal of the season in the second half, ensuring that what could have been a damaging season for his team finished positively — only goal difference keeps them outside the top 10.

The in-form van Aanholt also scored his third goal in three games, securing all three points in a further show of the remarkable job Roy Hodgson has done in leading Palace to an 11th-placed finish.

The Eagles had until recently also been worried by the threat of relegation — but despite their safety they began with a purpose largely inspired by on-loan Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

In what could be his final appearance for them — he is due to return to parent club Chelsea, although Palace hope to sign him permanently — Loftus-Cheek consistently demonstrated his desire to make the England squad for this summer’s World Cup by largely dictating their tempo.

Wilfried Zaha scores Crystal Palace’s opener against West Brom. Photograph: Christopher Lee/Getty

Burnley 1 Bournemouth 2

Bournemouth gatecrashed Burnley’s European party with a 2-1 victory at Turf Moor.

A sell-out home crowd soaked up the spring sunshine and looked set to celebrate a final win of the Premier League campaign when Chris Wood gave the Clarets the lead in the 39th minute.

But Bournemouth deserved the equaliser given to them by a fine Josh King effort 16 minutes from time and snatched all three points in added time when Kevin Long’s mistake was punished by substitute Callum Wilson.

But even that could not spoil the mood of the Burnley fans, who will see their team in action next on July 26th in the second qualifying round of the Europa League.

West Ham United 3 Everton 1

Manuel Lanzini scored twice as West Ham claimed a 3-1 win in what could be an ignominious end to Sam Allardyce’s reign as Everton boss.

Goals from Lanzini either side of a Marko Arnautovic effort which Jordan Pickford should have done better with earned the Hammers victory in what could also be David Moyes’ last game as boss.

Allardyce, the former England and West Ham manager, was booed by visiting fans prior to Oumar Niasse making it 2-1 at the London Stadium, but there was to be no comeback.

Moyes’ stock has risen in guiding West Ham to safety and, like with Allardyce, there are rumours over his future.