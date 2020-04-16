Barca’s Quique Setien not convinced by La Liga restart plans

League authorities have identified May 29th, June 7th or June 28th as potential dates

Updated: 15 minutes ago

Quique Setien has poured cold water on potential restart dates for La Liga. Photo: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Quique Setien has poured cold water on potential restart dates for La Liga. Photo: Michael Steele/Getty Images

 

Barcelona coach Quique Setien is pessimistic that the Spanish top flight season will be able to be completed and has called La Liga’s conditions for the campaign recommencing “a non-starter” due to the continued threat of the novel coronavirus.

La Liga has been on hold since March 10th although president Javier Tebas said last week that the league could start up again on either May 29th, June 7th or June 28th, adding that the games were likely to be held without spectators.

Tebas has said Spanish clubs would lose a total of €1 billion in television revenue, ticket sales and prize money if the remaining 11 matches cannot be played.

But Setien, whose Barca side held a two-point lead over Real Madrid at the top of the standings when the campaign was indefinitely postponed, does not think it is so simple.

“Everyone wants to be ready for when the season starts again but that cannot happen until the health authorities can guarantee that there will be no problems,” Setien told Catalan radio station RAC1 on Thursday.

“I have read the protocol and the reality is I don’t know if it can be carried out as it is written, I think it’s unworkable, I think it’s very difficult logistically.”

La Liga declined to comment on Setien’s remarks or give details of the protocol although a source close to the matter said stakeholders were discussing a plan to return to playing matches along with the association of European leagues.

“The objective of La Liga is to create a protocol of the highest possible standard that can allow return to training and get us in a good, healthy, way to the light at the end of this dark tunnel,” added the source.

Barca midfielder Sergio Busquets said he had been told that teams may have to remain in isolated camps until the season is completed.

“We can start training again little by little but it will be difficult once everyone comes together and the competition starts again and teams start travelling,” he told Spanish radio stations Onda Cero and Cadena Cope.

“I have heard that La Liga wants teams to concentrate for a few months, I think that’s too much and it cannot be done. There will be too many problems.”

More than 19,000 people have died from the coronavirus in Spain although this week the government loosened the terms of a strict lockdown to allow some businesses back to work.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.