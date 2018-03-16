Arsenal to face CSKA Moscow in Europa League

Arsenal have been drawn against CSKA Moscow in the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

The Gunners booked their place in the last eight by defeating AC Milan, winning the second leg 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday evening to seal a 5-1 aggregate victory.

In the other quarter-final ties, Atletico Madrid face Sporting Lisbon, RB Leipzig tackle Marseille and Lazio take on Red Bull Salzburg.

Arsenal last reached a European quarter-final in 2010, when they lost to Barcelona in the Champions League.

The Gunners look unlikely to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League, currently sitting in sixth place — 12 points behind fourth-spotted Liverpool.

Arsene Wenger’s men, though, have now won their last three matches in all competitions to ease the pressure a little on the veteran Frenchman.