Arsenal to face CSKA Moscow in Europa League

Arsene Wenger has been talking up Atletico Madrid and they face Sporting Lisbon
Arsenal celebrate scoring against AC Milan at the Emirates Stadium. Photograph: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Arsenal have been drawn against CSKA Moscow in the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

The Gunners booked their place in the last eight by defeating AC Milan, winning the second leg 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday evening to seal a 5-1 aggregate victory.

In the other quarter-final ties, Atletico Madrid face Sporting Lisbon, RB Leipzig tackle Marseille and Lazio take on Red Bull Salzburg.

Arsenal last reached a European quarter-final in 2010, when they lost to Barcelona in the Champions League.

The Gunners look unlikely to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League, currently sitting in sixth place — 12 points behind fourth-spotted Liverpool.

Arsene Wenger’s men, though, have now won their last three matches in all competitions to ease the pressure a little on the veteran Frenchman.

