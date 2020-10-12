Aaron Connolly re-joins Ireland squad for trip to Helsinki

Republic of Ireland striker Aaron Connolly has rejoined the squad ahead of Wednesday’s Nations League match against Finland.

Connolly has been given permission to rejoin the squad by the HSE and travelled back to Dublin on Monday morning.

The Brighton and Hove Albion forward joins the five players who linked up with the squad on Sunday night; Dara O’Shea, Jason Knight, Ryan Manning, Ronan Curtis and Adam Idah.

Connolly and Idah were both ruled out of Thursday’s Euro2021 play-off defeat to Slovakia, and Sunday’s Nations League draw against Wales, because they were sitting in the wrong seats on the flight to Bratislava and so ended up being a close contact to an FAI member of staff who tested positive for Covid-19.