Aaron Connolly re-joins Ireland squad for trip to Helsinki

Brighton attacker missed Slovakia and Wales games but returns to face Finland

Updated: 29 minutes ago

Aaron Connolly in action during Ireland’s defeat to Finland at the Aviva Stadium last month. File photograph: Getty Images

Aaron Connolly in action during Ireland's defeat to Finland at the Aviva Stadium last month. File photograph: Getty Images

 

Republic of Ireland striker Aaron Connolly has rejoined the squad ahead of Wednesday’s Nations League match against Finland.

Connolly has been given permission to rejoin the squad by the HSE and travelled back to Dublin on Monday morning.

The Brighton and Hove Albion forward joins the five players who linked up with the squad on Sunday night; Dara O’Shea, Jason Knight, Ryan Manning, Ronan Curtis and Adam Idah.

Connolly and Idah were both ruled out of Thursday’s Euro2021 play-off defeat to Slovakia, and Sunday’s Nations League draw against Wales, because they were sitting in the wrong seats on the flight to Bratislava and so ended up being a close contact to an FAI member of staff who tested positive for Covid-19.

