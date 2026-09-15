Raheem Sterling admits to dangerous driving on motorway before crash

Former England forward Raheem Sterling was seen inhaling from a balloon while driving his Lamborghini on the motorway in rush hour before crashing his car into a metal gate, a court has heard.

A driver called police “shocked” by what he saw and another said she had “genuine concerns the driver might kill someone” by the way he was driving.

Police body worn footage of Sterling’s arrest at 9.15am shows him in the car with two canisters on his lap as the officer tells him: “You can put that down.”

The 31-year-old pleaded guilty at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday to driving a Lamborghini Urus dangerously before crashing the vehicle on the morning of May 28th.

Sterling also admitted possession of six nitrous oxide canisters for wrongful inhalation, a class C drug, and failing to provide a specimen.

Prosecutor Simon Jones told the court that between 7.45am and 8.52am a number of calls were made concerning the black sports car.

Witness Christopher Jennings called 999 at 7.49am after he was driving parallel to Sterling’s car along the M25. “He was shocked by what he saw”, said Jones, adding: “He sighted the defendant inhaling from the balloon”.

Another witness, Fiona Jennings, said she saw a black Lamborghini ahead of her on the M3 at around 8.45am. She said the car was being driven in an “absolutely horrendous” manner, “swerving in and out of lanes”, the court heard.

An image from bodyworn video issued by the Crown Prosecution Service showing former England footballer Raheem Sterling being detained by police officers. Photograph: Crown Prosecution Service/PA

“She had genuine concerns the driver might kill someone,” Jones added.

“She looked across, initially thought an air bag was in play, then realised in fact it was a large white inflated balloon and (the) neck of (the) balloon was in (the) mouth of the driver.”

Sterling exited the M3 and later came off the road after a roundabout.

The vehicle veered off the carriageway and “must have collided with either the sign or metal gate”, which caused “substantial” damage to his car and all four wheels, preventing him from driving further, the court heard.

Sterling was taken to Basingstoke police investigation centre and during the process disclosed to custody staff “he had a problem with nitrous oxide”, said Jones.

He complied to do an impairment test but asked to obtain legal advice before making a decision when asked to supply a blood sample.

In the police sergeant’s view, “(Sterling) was deliberately failing to provide a clear answer,” the court was told.

Sterling was later interviewed by police with legal representation present. He accepted he had been the driver of the Lamborghini and provided no comment answers regarding his driving.

Defending Sterling, Jason Bartfeld KC said there was no dispute it was a “top category case” but did not accept the damage to the car was serious, adding there was “confusion” over the failure to provide a specimen and asking the magistrates’ court to continue to deal with the case.

District Judge Kirsty Allman ordered for a pre-sentence report to be carried out before a hearing on November 25th at which she will determine whether to sentence at the magistrates’ court or send it to crown court, which has broader sentencing powers.

Sterling, who attended the Hampshire court wearing black suit jacket, black trousers, black shoes and a dark top, was granted unconditional bail and was handed an interim disqualification from driving from Tuesday.

Raheem Sterling during a preseason friendly between Chelsea FC Internazionale at Stamford Bridge in August 2024. Photograph: James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

Sterling scored 20 goals in 82 appearances for England, helping Gareth Southgate’s side reach the 2018 World Cup semi-finals and the final of Euro 2020.

He came through the academy at QPR before joining Liverpool, where he made his senior debut.

Born in Kingston, Jamaica, Sterling moved to Manchester City in 2015 and won four Premier League titles, five League Cups and the FA Cup in 2019. He left for Chelsea in 2022 but spent the 2024-25 season on loan at Arsenal after falling out of favour at Stamford Bridge.

He then joined Dutch club Feyenoord on a short-term deal until the end of the season and is currently without a club.

He was made an MBE in 2021 for services to racial equality in sport after fronting antiracism and discrimination campaigns and speaking out against racism on and off the pitch.