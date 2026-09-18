Bohemians to remain at Dalymount Park until May 2027 after delay in redevelopment plans

Bohemians have postponed their move out of Dalymount Park until the end of May 2027, following talks with Dublin City Council.

The Phibsborough venue is due to undergo a two-year redevelopment at a cost of €60 million with Bohemians switching their home matches to another ground in the capital during that time, with St Patrick Athletic’s Richmond Park base mooted, as well as the revamped RDS.

But a delay in proceedings means the club will now stay in situ for the foreseeable future, although their home games will have to be played on Saturday or Sunday afternoons, rather than the traditional Friday night slot.

That is because the floodlights at Dalymount Park - home to Bohemians since 1901 - will be unavailable due to redevelopment work going ahead as scheduled on Phibsborough Shopping Centre, and the Tramway End of the ground.

Bohemians’ women’s Premier Division team play their home games at Dalymount Park on Saturday afternoons, so talks will take place between the club and the FAI over when exactly to schedule men’s home games for the first four months of next season.

Tonight’s Premier Division game against Drogheda United was due to be the club’s fourth last game at Dalymount Park, with other league matches against Waterford, Shelbourne and an FAI Cup semi-final with Waterford to come.

A Bohemian FC statement today read: “Following discussions between DCC and Bohemian FC it has been agreed that Bohemian FC will play at Dalymount Park until the end of May 2027. This change is at the request of Bohemian FC who wish to absolutely minimise our time away from Dalymount Park and only depart when it is immediately required.

“It will mean that our home men’s games move away from the famous Friday nights as the floodlights will be removed later this year and the Tramway End terrace, erected in 1928, demolished. Our home game on October 23rd will therefore be the last game under the Dalymount lights.

“Exact kick-off days/times for both our men’s and women’s teams are TBC.”

The club statement continued: “The planned completion date of the stadium still envisages Bohs to be back in Dalymount Park for the start of the 2029 season.

“Finally, Bohemian FC can confirm that Bohs will play in more than one venue in the remainder of the 2027 season and in 2028 for men’s games. An information meeting for club members to discuss next season’s arrangements will be scheduled in the near future.”