FAI Cup: James McClean a doubt for Derry City’s third-round trip to UCD

James McClean after a Derry training session at the Brandywell on Tuesday. Photograph: Jonathan Porter/Presseye/Inpho

There are conflicting reports around the availability of James McClean for Derry City’s FAI Cup third round game away to UCD on Friday night.

Mark Connolly, Derry’s director of football who took charge as interim manager following the sacking of Tiernan Lynch on August 6th, would only confirm that McClean remains a member of the squad.

“James is a Derry City player,” Connolly repeatedly told the media on Wednesday. “Ultimately, he has trained sometimes and he hasn’t trained sometimes due to his age.”

When asked about ongoing talks between the 37-year-old and club chairman Philip O’Doherty, Connolly said: “I’m not 100 per cent sure on the ins and outs with all that.”

Derry withdrew a notice of contract termination issued to McClean, according to a report in The Irish Independent, before he trained with the first team this week.

“James McClean has been managing a chronic hip injury since his return which has limited his game time,” an injury update from the club said.

An independent medical expert will seemingly decide if he can see out the remaining two years of his contract on account of the hip issue.

Derry City has been asked to confirm whether a contract termination letter was sent to McClean and if he is fit for inclusion on Friday, having not played since their second-round cup fixture against Tolka Rovers on July 19th.

McClean, who won 103 caps for the Republic of Ireland between 2012 and 2023, has not completed 90 minutes for his hometown club since their league game against St Patrick’s Athletic on March 16th.

Considering Derry sit sixth in the Premier Division, 10 points behind Bohemians in the final European spot, the cup is Derry’s clearest route to Europe next season.

UCD are having a decent campaign in the First Division, where goal difference separates them from Bray Wanderers in the promotion playoff place with nine matches remaining.

Ciaran Behan and Hugh Smith have been in goalscoring form for UCD this season. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

Ciaran Behan and Hugh Smith have scored 18 goals between them, while Willie O’Connor’s side includes plenty of young talent, including former Shamrock Rovers teenagers Goodness Ogbonna and Charles Akinrintayo, who were both capped at under-17 level.

Friday’s other cup ties have Bray travelling to Eamonn Deacy Park to play Galway United, while Waterford welcome Athlone Town to the RSC.

On Saturday, College Corinthians host Drogheda United in Cork, Castlebar Celtic face Dundalk at Oriel Park, and Sligo Rovers welcome Kerry FC to the Showgrounds.

On Sunday, Bohemians play Longford Town at Dalymount Park while RTÉ2 will have live coverage of St Pat’s against defending champions Shamrock Rovers from Richmond Park.

FAI Cup third round fixtures

UCD v Derry City, UCD Bowl, Friday, 7.45pm

Galway United v Bray Wanderers, Eamonn Deacy Park, Friday, 7.45pm

Waterford v Athlone Town, The RSC, Friday, 7.45pm

College Corinthians v Drogheda United, Corinthians Park, Saturday, 4pm

Dundalk v Castlebar Celtic, Oriel Park, Saturday, 5pm

Sligo Rovers v Kerry, Showgrounds, Saturday, 7.45pm

St Patrick’s Athletic v Shamrock Rovers, Richmond Park, Sunday 2pm

Bohemians v Longford Town, Dalymount Park, Sunday, 7pm