‘Marcus can offer us so much’: Michael Carrick hints at United rebirth for Rashford

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick at Croke Park on Wednesday, where his team took on Leeds United in a preseason friendly. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Michael Carrick has stated that Manchester United will not make a £100m (€117 million) signing due to finances, with the manager also insisting that Marcus Rashford “is our player” despite the forward and club preferring him to depart.

In the current window United have invested a total of £85m on Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos, but they have never spent £100m on a single transfer.

This is in contrast to Manchester City, Tottenham, Liverpool, Arsenal, and Chelsea, the rest of the traditional top six, who have all spent £100m-plus on a player in recent years.

Carrick was asked how United can compete. “Money’s money. I get that,” said the manager. “It’s still about football and that’s where the competition lies. What we feel naturally as a group is to try and win games. So there’s a lot that goes into that, but certainly the situation is what it is as well, whether that’s finances or whatever.”

Carrick guided United to third last season, so he was asked why the money from Champions League qualification cannot be invested in expensive elite players.

“To be honest, I haven’t got the answers for that. We’re working with pushing everything that we can to make the best of it,” he said. “For now, we’ve got to make the most of it, push everything in every boundary that we can to be able to win again, basically.”

The 45-year-old was asked if United can win the title without any players worth £100m or more in the squad.

“A little bit depends on what position that is and what you’ve got and the dynamics you need at certain points,” he said. “Sometimes you do need that if it’s the right player. Again, it’s not purely on money. Obviously over time we need to be pushing to look to enhance the squad. So, yeah, 100 per cent we need to do that.

“We’ve done really good business. So we’re delighted with that [but] we want more, we need more, we keep looking for how we can do that, so that never stops.”

Rashford joined the squad at their Co Kildare training base last Sunday following a post-World Cup break. The 28-year-old has been on loan the past season and a half at Barcelona and Aston Villa respectively, due to a breakdown in his relationship with the former United head coach, Ruben Amorim.

Marcus Rashford at Croke Park, Dublin, on Wednesday for Manchester United's friendly against Leeds United. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Relations have eased and Rashford is focused on working under Carrick, though the player’s preference is to depart. The club wants the same, with a clear desire to reduce the wage bill. The forward’s final two years of his terms are worth £35m.

Carrick was asked if Rashford will stay beyond the September 1st deadline. “He’s our player and has trained really well,” said the United boss. “It’s been good to have him around the group again.”

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The manager was asked if he wants Rashford to remain. “He’s a very good player, Marcus, and if you’re going to have a career over 10 or 15 years, there’s going to be times when things go in a direction and maybe a different direction. All right, that happens,” he said.

“There’s ups and downs, and that doesn’t judge you as a one-off kind of [state]. It’s what happens over time and now we’re in a positive place as a group, and Marcus can offer us so much. He has done and he can do again, so it’s quite exciting.”

Asked if Carrick views Rashford as not for sale, he said: “No, he’s our player and he gives something a little bit different in the group.”

Harry Maguire, Noussair Mazraoui and Tielemans have all indicated United can win the Premier League.

“We’ve definitely got the potential to achieve something really special,” said Carrick. “I’m not hiding from the fact and we should aim to do that, but I can’t give you a definite answer on that. It’s certainly what we’re pushing to do because that’s the club we are.” – Guardian