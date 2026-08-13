Medal joy for Mark English and Rhasidat Adeleke at European Championships - as it happened

European swimming championships

Women’s 50m backstroke final: Danielle Hill finishes eighth

Women’s 200m breaststroke semi-finals: Ellie McCartney, Mona McSharry both make final

Men’s 200m breaststroke final: Jack Kelly finishes seventh

European Athletics Championships

Men’s 200m semi-finals: Sean Aigboboh, Marcus Lawler miss out on final

Men’s 800m final: Mark English wins gold medal

Women’s 200m final: Rhasidat Adeleke wins silver medal

Watch Mark English win gold:

It's gold for Mark English!



History for Ireland, history for Mark English as he comes out on top in the men’s 800m final at the European Athletics Championships in Birmingham. pic.twitter.com/ILGnmBz009 — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) August 13, 2026

Here is Ian O’Riordan’s report from an unforgettable night:

“What an unforgettable night, such a spectacular show. Never in the long history of Irish athletics has there been a night like it, as Mark English, followed in brilliantly swift succession by Rhasidat Adeleke, won European gold and silver medals within one magical half-hour.

“Starting just 22 minutes apart, English first struck gold in the 800 metres, with that becoming the first Irish man to win a European outdoor title in any event. Battle hardened and bloody determined, he’d come to Birmingham to win gold, the Donegal athlete racing as if never once settling for anything less.”

Mark English and Rhasidat Adeleke win gold and silver medals in Birmingham at the European Athletics Championships. Photograph: Inpho

That’s all from me, good night!

Mark English on RTÉ talking about his gold medal: “I can’t sum it up, I haven’t even written that chapter yet, I’m waiting on the script to get here. I don’t even know how to feel to be honest. I am relieved more than anything. I really wanted the gold medal today. So many people to thank my coach, strength and conditioning staff, nutrition, physiology, medical. I’m over the moon.

“I think Bloudek made a move at the bell, I didn’t want to push it too early, I remember the great saying from Nick Simmons, you need to spread the peanut butter evenly on an 800m, I tried to do that and save my energy for the last 100m. I’m so happy.”

Gold medalist Mark English of Ireland celebrates after winning the men's 800m final. Photograph: Mike Egerton/PA

Silver medalist Rhasidat Adeleke of Team Ireland poses for a photo with her national flag. Photograph: Sona Maleterova/Getty

Rhasidat Adeleke on RTÉ: “I feel blessed to come away with a medal. My initial thought was, oh I didn’t win, I had to bring it back to who I want to be, I didn’t want to be that person anymore. I want to find gratitude with everything. I broke the national record!

“From where I came from this season, compared to last season. Who would have thought? It was nice to come in as an underdog. It means so much to me, considering the journey. I don’t show everything I go through but I think showing snippets is helpful, it alleviates that stress. I internalise everything and it’s so happy, but I want to be free, I want to be happy, enjoy this sport that has given me so much. I’m really grateful.

“I wanted to make sure I would run my own race, make sure I crossed the line. If you guys knew this journey I was on, there’s so many times I thought, am I cooked?”

Rhasidat Adeleke wins silver in the 200m! 22.28 a national record. Hunt wins in 22.19. She races down Asher-Smith who ran 22.29.

What a run by Adeleke. Superb stuff and a banner night for Irish athletics. She started well but was quite a bit behind Asher-Smith but the 400m skill helped by powering through in the final stages. If it was 250m she would have won, but she will be delighted with silver.

Will it be two golds tonight for Ireland? We’d certainly take two medals and Rhasidat Adeleke races in the 200m.

Boglárka Takacs

Success Eduan

Gémima Joseph

Jael Bestué

Rhasidat Adeleke

Amy Hunt

Dina Asher-Smith

Fabienne Hoenke

Ireland’s Rhasidat Adeleke. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Such a great race, Mark English! With five medals from his previous five European finals, indoors and outdoors, it was the only colour the Donegal athlete is missing, and he’s done it.

Big Irish crowd supporting him, tricolours everywhere in Birmingham.

Bloudek leads and goes first and English goes with him with 200 metres left. He’s on the shoulder of Bloudek and he powers past him. Attaoui tries to challenge but English wins!

GOLD FOR MARK ENGLISH!

English runs 1:45.26, Croatia’s Bloudek 1:45.62 in second, Spain’s Attaoui 1:45.71 in third. He becomes the first Irish man in history to win a European Championships gold medal.

English starts the first 200m in the top 4 group, on the shoulder of the lead after 400m.

The race is delayed a few minutes, about ready to go. English in lane 6. Can he match his performance of the semi-final where he broke the championship record?

Ian O’Riordan reports Britain’s Max Burgin has withdrawn from the 800m, one less runner for English to think about. He picked up an injury in the warm-up.

Here is the start list:

Mohamed Attaoui

Marino Bloudek

Corentin le Clezio

Mark English

David Barroso

Ben Pattison

Francesco Pernici

Here is Ian O’Riordan’s preview of Mark English’s race tonight. A big night for Irish athletics.

[ ‘I just have to trust myself, my own abilities’: Mark English bids for European 800m goldOpens in new window ]

Ireland’s Mark English celebrates after setting a championship record in the semi-final. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Dramatic finish at the women’s 3,000m steeplechase as Lea Meyer led almost all the way, but she fell at the last hurdle, taking her out of the race. Her countrywoman Gesa Krause won the race.

Marcus Lawler finishes eighth in semi-final

Lawler found the pace too much as Hughes wins in 20.05. Lawler runs 21.11, he’ll be disappointed with that. Also Aigboboh won’t make the final as there were faster finishers.

The second 200m semi-final features Ireland’s Marcus Lawler.

Deniz Kaan Kartal

Marcus Lawler

Eduardo Longobardi

Devlis Santos

Kameron Horton

Timothé Mumenthaler

Zharnel Hughes

Henrik Larsson

Sean Aigboboh finishes in fourth place in the semi-final

Desalu wins in 20.08. Aigboboh runs 20.46, his best run of the season so far. An outside chance of making the final as fastest loser but you never know.

It’s time for the 200m semi-finals. The first one features Ireland’s Sean Aigboboh. Here’s the start list for the first of three 200m semi-finals

Kenny Emi Tijani-Ajayi

Erik Erlandsson

Joshua Hartmann

Oskars Grava

Sean Aigboboh

Oguz Uyar

Eseosa Fostine Desalu

Gediminas Truskauskas

That’s all from me for an hour. Back for the 200m men’s semi-finals in athletics.

Jack Kelly finishes seventh in 200m breaststroke final

It was a solid third 50m, but still in touch near the end, but ran out of steam and finishes seventh.

Britain’s Filip Nowacki wins in 2:07.70. Netherlands’ Caspar Corbeau is second and Luka Mladenovic in third. Kelly swam 2:10.58.

Good start by Kelly, leading after 50 metres and under world record pace. Very fast, can he maintain it? Unlikely, already fifth by 100m.

Next up is the men’s 200m breaststroke final, where Jack Kelly takes part.

Christian Mantegazza

Jack Kelly

Caspar Corbeau

Filip Nowacki

Luka Mladenovic

Kirill Prigoda

Gregory Butler

Lucas Matzerath

McCartney makes the 200m breaststroke final!

She swims 2.24.15 in the much faster semi-final, to get into the final. She joins McSharry there for the final tomorrow. Evgeniia Chikunova laid down a marker with a 2.20.71 time.

Ireland’s Ellie McCartney. Photograph: Andrea Staccioli/Inpho

Next up is Ellie McCartney, to see if she can make the final. Start list:

Kay-Lyn Lohr

Ellie McCartney

Kotryna Teterevkova

Angharad Evans

Evgeniia Chikunova

Tes Schouten

Lena Ludwig

Yana Klikotska

Mona McSharry wins her 200m breaststroke semi-final!

A very smooth swim, led throughout, although she was pushed by Zmushka and Elendt.

She swims 2.23.53, laid down a marker but also more in the tank with regard her personal best.

Ireland’s Mona McSharry. Photograph: Andrea Staccoli/Inpho

Mona McSharry is out in the pool for the 200m breaststroke semi-final. Here is the start list:

Anna Pirovano

Clara Rybak-Andersen

Alina Zmushka

Mona McSharry

Anna Elendt

Nikoleta Trnikova

Lisa Angiolini

Jenna Laukkanen

Danielle Hill finishes eighth in the 50m backstroke

Sara Curtis breaks the world record again 26.56 seconds, another stunning swim. Hill finishes last in 27.91.

Moluh second 27.06 for France. Lauren Cox 27.15 for Britain.

Ireland’s Danielle Hill. Photograph: Andrea Staccoli/Inpho

Hungary’s Kristof Milak wins the 100m butterfly, with Ireland’s Danielle Hill coming up next in the pool. Here is the start list for the 50m backstroke:

Lauren Cox

Marrit Steenbergen

Mary-Ambre Moluh

Sara Curtis

Alina Gaifutdinova

Tesse Giele

Analia Pigree

Danielle Hill

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the European athletics and swimming championships in London and Paris respectively. After two medals in the pool last night, there are more chances for Danielle Hill and Jack Kelly, you would have to say outside chances though, but you never know on the day. It’s a different story later in athletics where Mark English and Rhasidat Adeleke go into their finals among the fastest qualifiers and will have medals in mind in the 800m and 200m. Both races are late starts, well after 9pm, but well worth tuning in for to see.

European swimming championships

Women’s 50m backstroke final: Danielle Hill (5.36pm)

Women’s 200m breaststroke semi-finals: Ellie McCartney, Mona McSharry (6.07pm)

Men’s 200m breaststroke final: Jack Kelly (6.29pm)

European Athletics Championships

Men’s 200m semi-finals: Sean Aigboboh, Marcus Lawler (8.05pm)

Men’s 800m final: Mark English (9.28pm)

Women’s 200m final: Rhasidat Adeleke (9.50pm)