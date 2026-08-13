Alan Reynolds left aggrieved by refereeing as Bohemians are knocked out of Europe

Uefa Conference League third round qualifying, second leg: Midtjylland 3 (Dju 26, Johannesen 47, Iheanacho 78) Bohemians 2 (Myers 62, Rooney 88) (Midtjylland win 5-2 on aggregate)

What might have been for Bohemians, who leave the MCH Arena with regrets but also the feeling they were hard done by in this tie.

Just as they did after departing Tallaght a week ago with a 2-0 deficit, Alan Reynolds’ side can reflect on a fast start, chances missed and massive decisions that went against them.

The upshot is that a well-resourced Midtjylland outfit progress to face Riejka in the Conference League playoff round, while Bohs can at least take consolation from banking €900,000 for reaching the third qualifying round, courtesy of their dramatic shootout win over Ballkani in Albania.

The visitors had opportunities to take the lead again on the night, but poor finishing and several very contentious refereeing decisions worked against them.

They had the ball in the net twice inside the opening nine minutes, either side of Dawson Devoy and Darragh Power going close. The 8,621 attendance were still settling into their seats when Adam McDonnell converted Ross Tierney’s pass, only for VAR to rule the goal out for a marginal offside.

But the decision to disallow a second goal was hugely controversial. Patrick Hickey appeared to head home Jordan Flores’ corner, only for Italian referee Matteo Marcenaro to blow for a foul on goalkeeper Elias Olofsson.

Bohemians' Senan Mullen applauds supporters after the match. Photograph: Ritzau Scanpix/Inpho

Tierney and Senan Mullen then missed good opportunities, while Tierney also had a strong penalty appeal waved away.

Bohs were made to pay for those missed chances when goalkeeper Paul Walters had a rush of blood to the head and awkwardly brought down South Korean international Guesang Cho in the box. Dju Francelino converted the penalty to give Midtjylland a three-goal aggregate advantage and effectively end the contest.

After praising the 500-strong travelling support for sticking with his team, Reynolds took aim at the officials. “Fine margins,” he said. “You look at some of the decisions there, really disappointed that Pat Hickey’s goal isn’t given.

“I spoke to the referee about it and he’s obviously going to defend it but, come on now. It’s just one that he’s got wrong. I thought it was an awful decision.

“It’s a big moment for us. And the offside. They should have had a man sent off. I thought the officials were poor. Over the two legs we could have won that. I also thought it was a soft penalty.”

The Danish side struck again 90 seconds into the second half. Cho combined cleverly with Franculino before Sofus Johannesen finished clinically.

Walters prevented a third shortly afterwards, saving well from Valdemar Andreasen, but Bohs refused to surrender and were rewarded for their attacking approach in the 62nd minute.

Devoy won possession in midfield and Zane Myers, one of four substitutes sent on just before the hour, was allowed to drive towards goal, with his shot taking a deflection off a defender and looping over Olofsson.

It was not enough to give the visitors a realistic route back into the tie, although Midtjylland were briefly threatened as Bohs continued to push.

Dario Osorio almost restored the hosts’ three-goal cushion with a fierce left-footed strike that flew narrowly over, but Sadou Diallo volleyed just wide for the Gypsies after a short free-kick from Devoy had created an opening.

With Bohs committing players forward, gaps inevitably opened at the other end. James Taylor lost possession in midfield in the 77th minute and Philip Billing released Osorio, who found substitute Stanley Iheanacho. He made no mistake.

Myers came close to adding a second, while Olofsson denied James Taylor from a difficult angle. Dayle Rooney did get Bohs’ second in the 89th minute, heading home Niall Morahan’s deep cross, before Walters produced an excellent late save to deny Osorio.

FC Midtjylland: E Olafsson; R Kristensen, M Erlic, M Bech; A Aziz Ndiaye (D Osorio 41), S Johannesen, P Bravo, V Andreasen, D Castillo (P Billing 46); D Franculino (F Etim 58), G Cho (S Iheanacho 58).

Bohemians: P Walters; D Power (D Rooney 58), P Hickey, C Byrne, J Flores, S Mullen (N Morahan 58); A McDonnell (S Diallo 58), D Devoy, R Tierney (H Vaughan 74); C Parsons (Z Myers 58), D James-Taylor

Referee: Matteo Marcenaro (Italy)