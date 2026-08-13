Disney+ secures rights to Gary Neville’s Overlap content

Gary Neville launched The Overlap with former Sky Sports producer Scott Melvin in 2021. Photograph: Henry Nicholls/AFP via Getty Images

Disney+ has secured the rights to broadcast The Overlap’s podcast content in a multimillion-pound deal under which Gary Neville’s Stick to Football brand will compete with Gary Lineker’s Netflix-backed Rest is Football in a battle between two of the world’s biggest streaming platforms.

Under the terms of a deal, that also includes title sponsorship, Disney+ will broadcast 40 episodes of Stick to Football this season – featuring the regular team of Neville, Jamie Carragher, Jill Scott, Ian Wright and Roy Keane – as well as 50 episodes of a new programme, Stick to United with Wayne Rooney, which will be co-presented by the content creator, Mark Goldbridge.

While both programmes will continue to be available on YouTube, Disney+ will also commission six additional episodes of Stick to Football that will be exclusively available to its subscribers for a limited time before being released on YouTube.

The Overlap will retain the intellectual property rights, with Disney+ paying millions to attach its brand and distribute the shows on its platform.

Neville launched The Overlap along with the former Sky Sports producer Scott Melvin in 2021 and it has grown quickly to become one of the UK’s most popular football content channels, as well as branching out into other sports, including cricket.

The company said it is attracting 38 million monthly views on YouTube this year, and is continuing to expand, after achieving 2.2 billion views across all platforms in 2025.

The multimedia company Global, which owns the radio station LBC and podcasts including The News Agents, bought a majority stake in The Overlap last January. Global then acquired Goldbridge’s YouTube channels, The United Stand and That’s Football in April.

“We’re immensely proud to be partnering with Disney+” said Neville. “It’s a partnership that expands our reach without compromising our identity.

“What’s exciting is that we’re not changing who we are. Our community will continue to enjoy our content in exactly the way they always have through YouTube, while at the same time Disney+’s incredible global streaming audience will now be able to discover and enjoy it too.”

Rooney will also join The Overlap stable on a permanent basis having previously made guest appearances, while Disney+ has also bought the rights to a new documentary about his family life, The Real Rooneys.

Disney+’s investment in The Overlap follows a similar deal announced last month involving Netflix and Lineker’s Goalhanger production company, whose Rest is Football series, also featuring Alan Shearer and Micah Richards, will be available on the platform for the next two seasons.

The Rest is Football appeared in Netflix’s daily top 10 charts on every day of its 40-day run of daily episodes filmed during the World Cup, with the US company opting to continue their partnership during the domestic season.

The Rest is Football obtained more than 7 million monthly streams of its content alone last season, leading Lineker to joke that its rival is “languishing miles behind”.