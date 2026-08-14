FAI to refund season ticket holders for Ireland v Israel fixture in Serbia

Republic of Ireland fans hold a 'Show Israel the red card' banner during last year's World Cup qualifier against Hungary at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) will refund season-ticket holders the value of the Republic of Ireland’s Nations League fixture against Israel on October 4th due to the game being played behind closed doors.

Heimir Hallgrímsson’s side will face Israel over two legs in Group B3 in September and October. Due to “operational challenges”, the FAI opted to stage Ireland’s ‘home’ leg in Backa Topola, Serbia, with no spectators in attendance.

On September 27th, Ireland will go Debrecen in Hungary for Israel’s ‘home’ fixture. On Wednesday, Uefa confirmed the match at Nagyerdei Stadion would be open to spectators, however, the FAI will not seek an allocation of tickets for Irish fans.

On Friday, the FAI confirmed season-ticket holders will be offered a refund to the value of the Ireland-Israel fixture in Serbia.

The statement read: “The Football Association of Ireland has begun the process of contacting all 2026 Ireland MNT (men’s national team) season-ticket holders regarding the 2026-27 Uefa Nations League fixture against Israel on Sunday, October 4th.

“With the fixture moved to a behind-closed-doors setting in Serbia due to operational challenges, season-ticket holders are being offered the value of that fixture, either in the form of an account credit towards a season-ticket renewal in 2027 or a monetary refund.”

Season-ticket holders are to receive an email from the association containing a link to a short questionnaire in which they can state their preference as to how they wish receive the refund.

The questionnaire must be completed by Wednesday, September 30th. If a season-ticket holder fails to submit their questionnaire by that date, the refund will automatically be issued by way of an account credit.

“In addition, all season-ticket holders will automatically receive two loyalty points,” the FAI statement said, adding: “The association thanks all season-ticket holders for their patience and continued support.”