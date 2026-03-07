Dutch class wins through in the end as Ireland’s brave showing comes up short in Utrecht

Netherlands goalkeeper Lize Kop fouls Ireland's Anna Patten leading to a penalty during the Nations League game at Stadion Galgenwaard in Utrecht. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Nations League: The Netherlands 2 [Beerensteyn 20, 82] Republic of Ireland [McCabe 50 pen]

The Galgenwaard Stadium in Utrecht almost became one of those places that Irish football would never forget.

The Netherlands needed 82 minutes to break the Republic of Ireland’s steely resolve in this captivating World Cup qualifier.

It was a slight improvement on the 70-odd minutes the French took to dismantle Carla Ward’s side last Tuesday in Tallaght.

Considering the effort and organisation displayed by Ireland, Ward admitted another late collapse was hard to accept.

“It’s sickening really,” she said. “The players executed the game plan brilliantly. Just two moments punished us. Tough to take.”

Nations League Group A2 tells no lies after two matches: France go top with six points, having beaten Poland 4-1 in Dijon, the Dutch are second on four points and the Poles have one point as Ireland prop up the table.

Lineth Beerensteyn did the damage, scoring in either half, as her winning goal was bundled over the line with eight minutes and change to play.

It was the type of goal this Ireland team should never concede. Barcelona’s Esmee Brugts whipped a corner to the near post where Courtney Brosnan batted the ball for Beerensteyn to scramble a shot off Megan Connolly and into the net.

Netherlands’ Lineth Beerensteyn scores the first goal of the game. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Denise O’Sullivan reappeared on the pitch just before kick-off. Unfortunately the Liverpool midfielder was in civvies and a baseball cap, having initially returned to Merseyside for treatment after exacerbating a knee issue against the French.

O’Sullivan’s loss was considered a bridge too far for Ireland to expect a positive result in the Netherlands. But it was business as usual with Ward keeping the same 5-3-2 shape that lost 2-1 to France.

Lucy Quinn came into the side. A winger by trade, the Ward system slotted Quinn into midfield beside Connolly and Marissa Sheva as the trio tore into their opponents.

For 20 minutes, everything went to plan. Caitlin Hayes had two headed chances, one cleared by Lynn Wilms, the other off target, as McCabe and Connolly guaranteed a threat from their set-piece deliveries.

Ireland were compact and initially alive to Beerensteyn runs off the left as Aoife Mannion made a timely intervention that allowed Brosnan smother the ball before Beerensteyn could finish.

Then, out of nothing, Jill Roord spotted Wilms ghosting between the lines, picking out the full back who whipped a low cross for Beerensteyn to score at the back post.

The wheels did not come off, although ‘Katie McCabe Watch’ became a worrying subplot.

McCabe was asking for trouble when she dunted Wieke Kaptein after the Chelsea midfielder blocked her effort to chase the ball. It looked like a yellow card but the Ireland captain negotiated a mere warning from Danish referee Frida Klarlund.

With only 26 minutes played, another booking and one-match suspension for the trip to Gdansk on April 14th was a constant concern.

The Ireland team acknowledge their fans after the game. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

The Netherlands have players from across the top clubs in Europe. It began to show. Only for Brosnan’s trailing leg denying Beerensteyn’s low shot, the Dutch would have led 2-0 at half-time. The weak point had been identified. Damaris Egurrola and Kaptein continually switched the play to exploit Ireland’s narrow back five.

McCabe drew Ireland level five minutes into the second half from a penalty that was reminiscent of Troy Parrott’s low strike from the spot in Budapest. It came from a tricky, lofted cross by the skipper as Anna Patten beat Dutch goalkeeper Lize Kop to the dropping ball and took a glancing blow for her bravery.

Klarlund did not hesitate. The Dutch players were livid but with VAR not in operation the referee’s decision was final. Kop saw yellow before McCabe sent her the wrong way.

The next 10 minutes flashed by in an orange haze. Vivianne Miedema should have scored her 105th international goal, but the Manchester City star cleared Brosnan’s crossbar from close range.

Under constant pressure, Irish discipline was tested as Emily Murphy and Sheva were booked.

Dutch coach Arjan Veurink was first to make changes, sending on Champions League-level talent like Brugts, Danielle van de Donk and Jackie Groenen.

Ward instantly reacted with Amber Barrett joining Carusa up front as Murphy dropped into midfield.

Barrett made an impact. Introducing a striker for the last 20 minutes was a statement of intent by Ward and Ireland as they refused to drop deep and simply invite the Dutch to beat them.

In the 77th minute, McCabe dummied to shoot, sending Wilms flying past before she blazed the chance high and wide.

For a brief moment, anything seemed possible. Five minutes later, Beerensteyn had her second and reality began to set in.

NETHERLANDS: Kop; Wilms, Buurman, Janssen, Olislagers; Kaptein (Groenen, 65), Miedema (Grant, 90), Egurrola; Roord (Brugts, 65), Leuchter (Van de Donk, 65), Beerensteyn.

IRELAND: Brosnan; Mannion, Patten, Hayes, Mustaki, McCabe; Sheva (Noonan, 90), Connolly, Quinn (Barrett, 65); Murphy, Carusa (Larkin, 84).

Referee: Frida Klarlund (Denmark).