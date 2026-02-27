Ruben Amorim sacking could cost Manchester United €18 million

Manchester United sacking Ruben Amorim could end up costing the club almost £16 million (€18 million).

Amorim’s 14-month reign came to an end on January 5 after his public attack on United’s hierarchy, with his five coaches also leaving Old Trafford.

A filing to the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday revealed the potential payments to Amorim and his staff, a day after the club confirmed they had made a profit of £32.6m in their second-quarter results to December 31st, 2025.

Listed as an “event that occurred after the reporting period”, United said: “A charge of £6.3 million for the write off of related intangible assets and a provision of £15.9 million, representing the maximum potential amount of future settlement payments, will be recognised in the statement of profit or (loss) during the second half of the year ending June 30th, 2026.”

It has been reported the maximum amount of £15.9m is dependent on certain factors, such as 41-year-old Amorim getting a new job within a specific timeframe.

The accounts showed United have also paid Sporting £6.3m (€7.2m), which is what they owed the Portuguese club in compensation for hiring Amorim.

United confirmed in a similar November 2024 filing they were paying Sporting £10m to hire Amorim to replace Erik ten Hag, whose exit was costing £10.4m (€11.8m).

The combined changes around Amorim’s appointment could cost United £37.3m (€42.6m).

Amorim won 25 of his 63 games in charge, finishing 15th in the Premier League, United’s worst performance since being relegated from the top flight in 1973-74.

United were sixth in the Premier League when Amorim was dismissed, having had a major fallout with director of football Jason Wilcox days before his final game at Leeds.

They have since boosted their hopes of Champions League football next season under Michael Carrick, climbing to fourth following a run of five wins and a draw.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot. Photograph: Nick Potts/PA

Meanwhile, Liverpool had the highest wage bill in the Premier League when winning their 20th league title last season, the club’s latest set of accounts have revealed.

Liverpool’s wage bill increased by £42m to £428m (€489m) in the year ending May 31st, 2025, when a Premier League title triumph in Arne Slot’s debut season as head coach and a return to the Champions League increased revenue to a record £703m (€803m). The club’s wages-to-revenue ratio stood at a healthy 61 per cent. It was the biggest wage bill in the division, ahead of Manchester City on £408m (€466m).

Commercial revenue increased by £15m to £323m (€369m) and matchday revenue by £14m to £116m (€133m). The figures contributed to an increase of £89m in revenue for the highest-ranked Premier League club in the Deloitte Football Money League. But the rise in wages, which pushed administrative costs up by £57m to £657m (€751m), resulted in a relatively modest post-tax profit of £8m. Liverpool had a £57m (€65m) loss in 2023-24 after failing to qualify for the Champions League.

“We make no secret of our desire to run and operate a financially sustainable club, to grow revenue streams, and to do all we can off the pitch to help bring more success on it,” said Liverpool’s chief financial officer, Jenny Beacham. “The 2024-25 season is a great example of how this can work, with record revenues alongside the men’s team winning our 20th league title.

“The club does face significant cost challenges, including rises in administrative, staffing and operational costs, alongside the need for us to compete at the highest level of the game, across our men and women’s teams.”

Liverpool’s latest set of published accounts do not include last summer’s record spend of almost £450m (€514m) on new players, including the British record signing of Alexander Isak for £125m (€143m) from Newcastle. Slot said recently that failure to qualify for the Champions League would be unacceptable for Liverpool this season and the competition “does have an enormous impact on the way this club is run”.

On Thursday it was revealed that Chelsea made an English record £355m (€406m) loss in the 2024-25 season.

According to Uefa, Chelsea’s losses were more than double the ­second-worst in Europe, the £171m (€195m) posted by Lyon. The figures are also about £260m (€297m) worse than those posted by the Blues in 2023-24. Chelsea’s wage bill is estimated to be the sixth highest in Europe, at £390m (€446m) a season.