Shamrock Rovers to consult Arsenal over Victor Ozhianvuna ahead of Conference League playoffs

Uefa Conference League playoff, first leg: Shamrock Rovers v KuPS (Finland), Tallaght Stadium, Thursday, 8pm

Shamrock Rovers will consult Arsenal before reintroducing Victor Ozhianvuna to the first team ahead of the teenager’s move to north London in January.

Ozhianvuna has not played for Rovers since the 2-1 defeat of Bohemians on May 25th, with the club putting his absence down to a muscle injury.

Rovers received a €2-million fee from the Premier League champions, a record for an Irish teenager, after Ozhianvuna signed a four-and-a-half-year contract last October that commences in January 2027.

“We’re hoping to get Victor rescanned in the next two weeks, and we’ll sit down with Arsenal and have a chat then,” said Rovers manager Stephen Bradley ahead of their season-defining Uefa Conference League playoff against Finnish side Kuopion Palloseura (KuPS).

John McGovern, Naj Razi and Dan Cleary are also injured, but Graham Burke and Matt Healy will return to the Hoops line-up after missing last Sunday’s FAI Cup loss to St Patrick’s Athletic at Richmond Park.

Bradley made several changes from a jarring 5-1 defeat to Egnatia in Albania last Thursday, which overturned their 3-1 first-leg win in Tallaght and demoted them from the Europa Cup to a tricky Conference League playoff.

Matt Healy and Roberto Lopes after an Egnatia goal during last Thursday's second-leg Europa Cup third-round qualifier. Photograph: Inpho

Goals by Jonathan Afolabi and Michael Noonan had Rovers coasting into the cup quarter-final until Aidan Keena’s 94th-minute penalty forced extra-time. Seventeen-year-old St Pat’s academy graduate Sam Rooney came off the bench to score the winner.

“We asked for a response from Thursday, and we got that,” said Bradley. “We were a minute away from going through on Sunday. Ed McGinty is very unlucky then to not save the [Keena] penalty.

“Once it went to extra time, to be fair, the players were out on their feet after Thursday. They gave everything. We just came up short but we can’t ask for much more off them.”

Bradley also took responsibility for calamitous travel arrangements to Albania after four members of the group, including the club’s chief executive Robbie Hedderman, had to disembark the plane at Dublin Airport due to its weight.

KuPS, under their tactically astute 34-year-old manager Miika Nuutien, also see qualification to the Conference League as a season-defining moment, with prize money of at least €3.17 million on offer.

Rovers have reached the group stage in three of the last four seasons.

KuPS’s Nicaraguan international Jaime Moreno is a big centre forward with 11 goals so far this season, while Tommi Jyry and Pettri Pennanen will ensure Healy and Jack Byrne face a tough battle to dominate possession in midfield.

“They’re a good team,” Bradley added. “I’m sure they’ll feel they should have went through in their last Europa League round.

“They have got real threats in their team, good speed. Tactically they’re good which is the case with most Scandinavian teams. So we know it’s a tough game and a pretty even tie between us.”