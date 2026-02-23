Ken Early: How do you solve a problem like Tottenham Hotspur?

Spurs manager Igor Tudor celebrates after seeing his team score what would be their only goal in a 4-1 mauling. Photograph: Justin Setterfield/Getty

If Arsenal do go on to win the Premier League title then Declan Rice should probably win Player of the Year. If it’s Manchester City, then it will be hard to look past Erling Haaland.

Haaland, though, will probably finish out the season without experiencing the misery Rice must have suffered in the middle part of this north London derby on Sunday.

In the build-up to the game, Rice had done an interview with Sky where he spoke of his admiration for Steven Gerrard. Rather trying to specialise in any one area of midfield play, Rice aims to become the best all-round midfielder in the game, as Gerrard was for a few years.

Yet in this high-pressure derby, Rice looked to have re-enacted Gerrard’s worst moment. When Eberechi Eze lashed in Arsenal’s first against Tottenham, the Arsenal players formed a joyful huddle, which was quickly taken over by Rice, who appeared keen to make sure his team-mates’ minds were quickly back on the job.

In the last two league matches, against Brentford and Wolves, Arsenal had conceded within minutes of scoring. This was the theme of the impromptu team-talk Rice now delivered, re-emphasising the message by pointing repeatedly to his temples are he urged the Arsenal players to focus. “This does not slip!” as someone once said.

Fate callously decreed that Rice would give away the equaliser within 24 seconds of the restart, his poorly judged attempt to dribble in the right-back position gifting the ball to Randal Kolo Muani who ran into the box and slammed it past David Raya.

When Gerrard’s slip let Demba Ba in to score towards the end of that 2014 title race, he spent the rest of the match trying to redeem his mistake with a series of wild shots from increasingly outlandish positions.

Rice is nearly seven years younger than Gerrard was that day, but his reaction to his own error was more mature. He focused on the simple stuff, winning his battles, dominating the centre and trusting his team-mates to come up with the goals Arsenal needed.

Two of those goals came from an unexpected source. Viktor Gyökeres’ first season in the Premier League has not been a success. You could dress it up and say that in all competitions, he has 15 goals and two assists in a little under 26 matches worth of playing time.

You could also say he’s only scored in seven of 26 league appearances, and that he has managed only one goal and three shots on target against the other sides currently in the top half.

The fact is Gyökeres looks short of the required standard, not fast or powerful enough in the Premier League context to compensate for his technical limitations.

The main effect of his signing has been to massively enhance the centre-forward reputation of the persistently injured Kai Havertz.

But if Gyökeres got to play against Radu Dragusin every week then he would be rivalling Rice in the Player of the Year stakes. In the first half he had fired a dangerous-looking shot past the far post after cutting inside Dragusin. This was the kind of thing he did every game in Portugal and has hardly produced in the Premier League.

At the start of the second half Spurs gave Gyökeres five yards of space to control and hit a shot from 20 yards. He buried it past Vicario. His second goal of the game made it 4-1 and came after he shrugged aside Archie Gray on a run down the inside-left channel: Primeira Liga Gyökeres in full flow, as Arsenal charged to their biggest away win at Tottenham since 1978.

Arsenal celebrate their away victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. Photograph: Glyn Kirk/Getty

Probably only Spurs can make Gyökeres look this good. Many home fans flooded from the stadium, others stayed on to abuse a team that now looks at serious risk of relegation.

This is a club where the accumulated mistakes of several years are starting to tell. Maybe the moment it all went wrong was not parting company with Mauricio Pochettino after the defeat in the 2019 Champions League final.

The relationship had obviously broken down, but Spurs and Pochettino hung on like a 1970s married couple who think having another kid (Tanguy Ndombele) is going to save the marriage.

When Pochettino inevitably left a few months later, Spurs made a drastically unsuitable appointment in José Mourinho, who not only favours a completely different style of football from Pochettino, but doesn’t like using young players – an unfortunate trait for the coach of a club whose model at that time was based on buying and building young players.

Next came Antonio Conte, who, after rebelling at the financial restrictions imposed by owners such as the Agnelli family and Roman Abramovich, was never going to last long working with Daniel Levy.

Throughout this time Harry Kane kept scoring 30 goals a season to disguise the wider institutional decay, but he departed as Spurs embraced another radical change of direction in the form of Ange Postecoglou.

The Australian would at least play young players, but his inability to organise a Premier League defence nearly got the club relegated last season.

Spurs replaced him with Thomas Frank, who it turned out had no idea how to organise an attack, especially one where the five top scorers from last season – Brennan Johnson, Dominic Solanke, James Maddison, Son-Heung Min and Dejan Kulusevski – were either sold or suffered long-term injuries.

Now comes Igor Tudor, the “fixer” who hardly ever manages a full season in the same place. It appears he has arrived at Spurs on the recommendation of a sporting director who no longer works at the club.

“These are good players, with bad habits,” Tudor said after the game. You feel this team will soon knock that optimism out of him.

In an interview on the Overlap last week, Postecoglou made the point that Spurs are not a “big club” – in that they don’t take the financial risks other members of the so-called big six are prepared to take to secure the kind of players who can keep you up at the top of the Premier League.

The irony is that in financial terms, Spurs’s place as one of the big six has never been so secure. Deloitte reported Spurs’ income in the 24-25 season at €672 million, placing them fifth in the Premier League (ahead of Chelsea), and 11th in the world.

They made 2½ times as much money as their current relegation rivals West Ham, and more than three times as much as Nottingham Forest, Burnley or Wolves.

This season their income will most likely surpass Manchester United’s, due to participating in the Champions League and playing more home games.

Imagine getting relegated in a season when you made more money than Manchester United? Nobody, except possibly Spurs, will ever sing that.