Shell-shocked Ireland beaten by Armenia to leave World Cup hopes in tatters

World Cup qualifier: Armenia 2 (Spertsyan pen 45, Ranos 51) Republic of Ireland 1 (Ferguson 57)

Deja vu in Yerevan. As the raucous Republican Stadium reverberated in joy, the Armenian victory chant aptly sounded like ‘Four More Years’.

The Republic of Ireland players had a familiar lament ringing in their ears as their World Cup qualification campaign is in tatters after two matches.

This very same disaster befell Stephen Kenny’s team ahead of Qatar 2022 when defeats to Serbia and Luxembourg left them stuck in the blocks.

It gets worst. Three years ago, when Eduard Spertsyan’s super strike heaped humiliation on top of failure in the next Nations League campaign, at least Armenia were ranked 92nd in the world. They have since slipped to 105th on the Fifa charts.

Remarkably, three of Spertsyan’s 10 international goals have come against Ireland. The Russian-born midfielder struck a hammer blow to the Heimir Hallgrímsson project with a neatly finished penalty in first-half injury-time before the German-born Grant-Leon Ranos gave Ireland a mountain to climb.

They were not equipped to meet the challenge.

Eduard Spertsyan celebrates scoring for Armenia. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Both teams sought to attack at breakneck speed in the first-half. With Josh Cullen and Jason Knight failing to control midfield, there was no other option for Ireland. Finn Azaz initially met the moment despite starting off the left as Matt Doherty was dropped and Sammie Szmodics was injured in Saturday’s 2-2 draw against Hungary.

That poor performance in Dublin was supposed to elicit a reaction from Hallgrímsson’s frazzled group. But it was Armenia that were more motivated to atone for a 5-0 loss to Portugal in front of their loyal fans as their manager Iegishe Melikian replaced the shaky Henri Avagyan with veteran goalkeeper Ognjen Chancharevich.

It seemed like Chancharevich was in for a similarly chastising evening as Avagyan suffered against Cristiano Ronaldo and João Félix over the weekend.

Evan Ferguson got caught on camera opening the goalie’s glove strap at a corner but the 35-year-old was ready when Azaz tested him after 20 seconds.

Inside four minutes, Ferguson profited from Chancharevich’s fumble only for Georgii Arutiunian to head the teenager’s curling effort off the goal line.

Evan Ferguson scores for Ireland. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Worryingly, Ferguson struggled to recover from a high challenge by Erik Piloyan, which referee Goga Kikacheishvili waved away despite the Roma striker falling awkwardly and banging the back of his head on the turf.

Armenia settled into the contest before Ireland could create another chance when Chiedozie Ogbene made weak contact with Ryan Manning’s corner.

The pitch cut up from kick-off, which impacted Armenia more than Ireland as the Argentinian-born Lucas Zelarayán, skipper Tigran Barseghyan and Spertsyan like to play football.

Ireland do not know what they want to do under Hallgrímsson.

Twice in the opening exchanges Barseghyan found Zelarayán who tested Kelleher. The Brentford goalkeeper parried the first swerving effort while the second disappeared into the gloom.

Finally, on the half-hour, Azaz picked out Ferguson who invited Jack Taylor to power into the box, ride another clear foul by Piloyan only for Chancharevich to push the shot for a corner.

Just when it seemed like Ireland would take control of their minnow opponents, Collins headed wide from a Jake O’Brien cross.

Grant-Leon Ranos scores Armenia's second goal. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

That’s when it started to come apart at the seams. After a Cullen pass to nobody, Ranos had two chances to beat Kelleher after Barseghyan beat O’Shea on the end-line but Collins’ big frame and the crossbar intervened.

It was about to get much worse. On the stroke of half-time Zelarayan went to ground under a Collins tackle, when the Ireland captain appeared to get the ball but VAR official Dennis Higler saw no reason to change Kikacheishvili’s initial decision.

Spertsyan buried the spot kick to Kelleher’s left.

The penalty came from Ryan Manning’s inability to make a routine clearance.

Hallgrímsson reacted by replacing Ogbene and Taylor with Adam Idah and Kasey McAteer but the 400 Ireland fans went completely mute in the 50th minute when Spertsyan’s slick pass invited Nayair Tiknizyan to zip the ball across the Irish goalmouth where Ranos beat Collins to punch.

Armenia 2 Ireland 0. A whole new horror show for Irish football to digest.

Idah may or may not have intended to pick out Ferguson seven minutes later, as the young forward’s first-time finish gave Ireland a fighting chance.

Artur Serobyan’s strike with two minutes remaining gave the crowd a crowning moment before VAR disallowed a third Armenia goal for offside.

ARMENIA: Chancharevich; Piloyan, Arutiunian, Muradian, Tiknizyan; Kovhannisyan, Spertsyan, Iwu, Zelarayán (Serobyan 78), Barseghyan (Shaghoyan 78); Ranos (Bichakhchyan 66).

REP OF IRELAND: Kelleher; O’Brien, O’Shea, Collins, Manning (Scales 82); Ogbene (McAteer 46), Cullen (Phillips 70), Knight, Azaz (Johnston 70); Taylor (Idah 46); Ferguson.

Referee: Goga Kikacheishvili (Georgia).