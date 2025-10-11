Ireland player ratings v Portugal: Kelleher and O’Brien stand out in narrow defeat

Portugal 1 Rep of Ireland 0

Caoimhín Kelleher (Brentford)

We do not deserve Caoimhín Kelleher. If Packie Bonner’s Italia 90 save against Romania is the most famous in Irish sport, Kelleher’s stop from one of the greatest players of all time is one of the most aesthetic, one of the most satisfying. Even before that penalty save from Ronaldo, Kelleher had pulled off a string of fine saves. Still, he might have come earlier for the Portugal goal late on. Rating: 8

Seamus Coleman (Everton)

On what was his 37th birthday, Coleman returned to the Ireland team and delivered another influential and calming display. The Killybegs man might be approaching the latter days of his career but he showed in Portugal he still has a role to play in this Ireland team. Rating: 7

Jake O’Brien (Everton)

In what was a performance based on the collective more than anything else, O’Brien epitomised Ireland’s game with a selfless and abrasive display at the heart of the defence. He was strong and uncompromising. Used his strength to nudge Bernardo Silva off the ball early on and shrugged off a penalty claim soon after from a Fernandes dive. Authoritative throughout. Rating: 8

Nathan Collins (Brentford)

This was more like it from Collins. The Ireland captain was commanding and showed great leadership manning a stoic defensive display. Threw himself in the way of goal-bound shots late in the first half and early in the second. Looked composed and in control in Lisbon. Rating: 8

Ireland's Nathan Collins. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Dara O’Shea (Ipswich Town)

O’Shea was guilty of giving away several misplaced passes, including a sloppy one out over the sideline just before half-time. He was also adjudged to have handled the ball that led to Portugal’s penalty but overall was part of what was a huge Ireland defensive effort. Rating: 7

Ryan Manning (Southampton)

Made a strong run with possession down the left early in the second half and made some good tackles in defence to frustrate Portugal. However, Manning wasn’t able to get forward as much as he would have liked as Ireland tried to contain rather than expose the home side. Rating: 7

Festy Ebosele (İstanbul Başakşehir)

Ebosele worked his socks off for the team. He was busy and involved in the play throughout his time on the pitch. Picked up a yellow card for a risky tackle in the 18th minute but it portrayed the desire and energy he brought to Ireland’s game. Was taken off just after the hour mark. Rating: 7

Josh Cullen (Burnley)

He continues to be seen as the anchor in the Ireland midfield but Cullen had another one of those nights where the game seemed to take place around him. Wasn’t as influential as others around the middle third for Ireland. Picked up a yellow late on. Rating: 5

Jayson Molumby (West Brom)

The Waterford man had the confidence to take on a right-footed shot from outside the box midway through the first half but his effort blazed high over the crossbar. He was constantly popping up to get involved and drew fouls from Fernandes and Silva in the second, for which both players were booked. Rating: 7

Ireland's Jayson Molumby. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Chiedozie Ogbene (Sheffield United)

The Sheffield United player tried to bring an attacking threat down the wing for Ireland but opportunities were rare as the visitors set up with a low block. Ogbene did use his pace at times and showed huge workrate on what was a thankless task at times. Rating: 7

Evan Ferguson (AS Roma)

Given how Ireland approached the game, it was always going to be a difficult, solitary, night for Ferguson in Portugal. The Roma man ran the channels and even tracked back to try get involved in the game but in such a formation he struggled to make any significant impact. Rating: 5

Ireland's Evan Ferguson. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Manager: Heimir Hallgrímsson

Hallgrímsson sent his side out not to lose, the plan was to return to the dressingroom with a 0-0 draw. And they went so close to achieving a mission accomplished. The defeat will sting but at least his players did deliver a response to the defeat in Armenia. Rating: 6

Substitutions

Mikey Johnston, Troy Parrott, Will Smallbone and John Egan were introduced during the second half but none of Ireland’s subs made a considerable difference to the game. All worked hard in what was a performance of the collective to try bring a point home. Rating: 5