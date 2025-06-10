Luxembourg v Ireland live updates: International friendly

Luxembourg v Ireland, 7.45pm

Here is the match preview from Gavin Cummiskey.

"Republic of Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrímsson invited the travelling media to watch the Monday morning session at Stade de Luxembourg, where the bones of a potential line-up played the rest of his 24-man panel.

“Bosun Lawal and John Joe Patrick Finn anchored midfield for the orange bibs but neither is expected to win a first cap against the Grand Duchy, certainly not from the start.

“The other nine on show, however, could feature when Hungary come to Dublin for the crucial opening World Cup qualifier on September 6th."

Hello and welcome to live coverage of Ireland’s game against Luxembourg, an international friendly to round off the season, at the Stade de Luxembourg. Kick-off is at 7.45pm. After a 1-1 draw against Senegal on Friday, the Heimir Hallgrímsson’s men will look to get a win under their belt in Luxembourg. Ireland have beaten their opponents in six out of seven games in their history, but lost to Luxembourg in 2021 under Stephen Kenny, which will in memory. Expect a few new faces to get a run out in the last game before Ireland welcome Hungary for an all-important World Cup qualifier in September.

The teams will follow when they are announced.