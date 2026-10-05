Erling Haaland turns to the law to protect his signature hairdo

Haaland’s head in the clouds

Manchester City fans will be glued to this particular legal battle. No, not that one, rather the case Erling Haaland is taking against airline Norwegian Air for alleged trademark infringement during last summer’s World Cup.

The case is due to be heard in Oslo this Friday, the claim being that the airline “unlawfully exploited Haaland’s commercial characteristics and registered trademarks”.

What did they do? They edited his ponytail on to one of their planes during the World Cup, captioned it “we’ve never looked more Norwegian” and posted it on social media.

Their defence is that it was just lighthearted banter, although they could just point to his current hair-do and ask: “What ponytail?”

Word of mouth

“We’ve been hit with an infection or a bug. In terms of how many withdrawals, we’ve had a similar number to Man City’s charges.” – Sweden’s head coach Graham Potter on losing a bunch of players to illness ahead of the game against Bosnia and Herzegovina, although not quite 114.

“Zizou’s arrival is extraordinary. It’s having someone who is on a par with God. I say this without intending to offend believers.” – Thierry Henry on the divine Zinedine Zidane becoming manager of France.

Former French internationals Zinedine Zidane and Thierry Henry. Photograph: VI Images via Getty Images

“Bored beyond belief. I have got three kids so I am a full-time Uber driver, basically. It is a strange transition. It wasn’t one I was ready for.” – How much is Kasper Schmeichel enjoying retirement? Not a great deal.

In words

“Can I just say to all those United fans who’ve been gloating all week, you’re still crap and you know you are.” – UK education secretary (and Manchester City fan) Lucy Powell. A bit unparliamentary, but she had a point.

In numbers: 6,678

That’s how many days (over 18 years) it was since Cristiano Ronaldo was last an unused sub for Portugal in a competitive game, until Norway last week. He took it well.

Hell hath no fury...

When Portugal’s manager Jorge Jesus left Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench for their game against Norway last week, and then (allegedly) let him know he wouldn’t start against Denmark either, it was an act of extreme bravery on his part.

Not just because there was a chance it would result in Ronaldo departing the camp in a huff (which he did), but also because it would inevitably attract the ire of the mega-protective and exceptionally bolshie women in his life.

Did they keep their counsel after his walkout? Did they heck.

Portugal's forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo sits on the bench ahead the UEFA Nations League Group A4 football match between Norway and Portugal in Oslo on September 27, 2026. (Photo by Lise Åserud / NTB / AFP via Getty Images) / Norway OUT

“CR7 deserved more respect,” said his sister, Elma. “As for the Portuguese people, well... they don’t deserve to have the best [of] anything. We are envious, disdainful, ignorant, and we deserve to return to the mediocrity we always had in football before CR7.”

And his wife, Georgina Rodriguez? Of Jorge Jesus she said: “I don’t know how this man can carry the name of Christ.” Oh Lord.

More word of mouth

“Kimmich runs somewhere. Everyone immediately gives him the ball. I don’t know why. Nothing comes from him.” – Former German international Mario Basler struggling to see the point of Joshua Kimmich.

“Very good. Very, very good. Very good in the duels. He was, once again, very good. I said it four times!” – Zinedine Zidane’s verdict on Jeremy Jacquet’s display against Italy? Well, very good.

“I always felt that in England, people never actually respected the quality and IQ that I play with. In Spain, they really do.” – He’s a confident lad, is Anthony Gordon.