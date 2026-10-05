A message for Ireland from one of the lesser-known Irish-American Kennedys

I grew up on the Kennedy compound. My summers were full of days jumping off piers, casting nets, boating, and climbing trees. I’ve been thinking a lot about that time. I’ve been thinking a lot about the man who brought my family here.

In the mid-1800s my great-great-great-grandfather Patrick Kennedy embarked on his journey to the US. Leaving all he knew behind in southeast Ireland for the promise of the American dream. When he came to the US, he worked as a barrel-maker. Patrick’s wife was also an Irish immigrant and they had multiple daughters and two sons.

Their sons would become established businessmen and one of them would also become a well-known politician. Their daughters would become wives and mothers playing vital roles in their husband’s successes.

Now, before I go any further, you may be thinking I’m talking about the famous Kennedys. However, I’m not. My family’s hometown, Gaulstown, Co Kilkenny, just 13km from Dunganstown, Co Wexford. While their Patrick went to Boston. Ours went to New Orleans.

Although we may not be at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner or make international news, I think it’s important for Ireland to also know what happened to its unsung emigrants and their descendants.

Writing to family back home was a lifeline for Irish immigrants during this time and left a trove of documents known as The American Letters. They shared news of success and survival, longing and love. These would often be accompanied by money to help family or boat tickets as part of chain migration.

And so as a descendant of the lesser-documented Irish-American Kennedys, this is my American Letter to Ireland.

Dear Ireland,

You may have seen the 2019 movie Dumbo. It stars Danny DeVito and your own Colin Farrell. Well, Danny’s character bought Dumbo’s mama, Jumbo, from my hometown Biloxi, Mississippi. It’s where Patrick relocated our family to after 30 years in New Orleans. His brother, Michael, who came through the east coast during the famine was a Union Soldier. He was stationed in New Orleans after the American civil war. We think Patrick came on a cotton trading ship from Liverpool during the 1860s.

I’m saddened to tell you, that William, their younger brother who accompanied Patrick, died from yellow fever only a year after arriving. He was among thousands of Irish who died from the mosquito-borne disease. Many worked long days in harsh conditions, digging ditches and canals in stagnant water where such deadly diseases spread quickly.

When Patrick finally got to Biloxi, many years after arriving, he used his savings to start investing. He opened The Kennedy Hotel with his sons, the first hotel within Biloxi city limits. This was a big deal. At the time, Biloxi was considered “the seafood capital of the world”. Patrick, a multi-entrepreneur, also took part in that booming enterprise.

His son John would later become the first full-time mayor of Biloxi and his other son William worked in a pharmacy business and also in seafood.

Another Kennedy business came with the next generation. William’s son later opened Kennedy Engine, an essential service to the marine and industrial sector. The business was taken over by William’s grandson. Later, my own father was one of its top salesmen, providing engines to big companies all over the US’s south region.

Now, we are at my generation. We’ve done our own thing. Three of us have worked in yet another family business, a restaurant back in New Orleans managed by my brother. Parkway Bakery and Tavern is a po’boy shop, where visitors from all over the world try its celebrated sandwiches. Much like your pubs, it’s a place that brings joy and people together.

So, Ireland, why is it so important that you know this? Every time I go visit you, the Irish want to know where I come from. I can’t describe my history without going back to where it started.

I was 23 when I first visited you; I had just graduated college and was the same age Patrick was when he left for the US. Like Patrick, I bartend for a living. Unlike him, much of my income goes toward travelling instead of a family. Visiting you over the years, I’ve learned more about myself, my heritage, and about humanity. In many ways you feel like home, a place to recuperate, gain perspective and commit to reverence.

I recently saw you again this past February when I took a trip to honour St Brigid. Once again you provided solace. I had escaped a violent situation over three years before. And the dream that kept me going through that dangerous time was to one day see you again. And gladly for me, I did.

But Patrick, like so many Irish, never got to go back home. Maybe, in some way, I keep visiting you for him.

Until we meet again,

Catherine Kennedy

Catherine Kennedy is a writer and bartender living in New Orleans. Her substack is at https://catkennedy.substack.com/

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