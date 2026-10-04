Former prince Andrew to sue police over his arrest, report says

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was last year stripped of his right to be a prince over his association with Jeffrey Epstein. File photo: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor will take Thames Valley Police to court over allegations that searches of his homes may have broken the law, it has been reported.

The former Duke of York has been granted permission to challenge whether the force acted lawfully over the searches relating to his arrest in February, the Telegraph reported.

Mountbatten-Windsor’s application for a judicial review is said to have been made earlier this year and recently approved by a UK High Court judge.

The British king’s brother will challenge the legality of search warrants that allowed police to raid his residence on the Sandringham Estate and his former Windsor home, Royal Lodge, the newspaper reported.

A private High Court hearing held in the coming days will decide whether to release certain court documents relating to the judicial review, according to the Telegraph.

Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on his 66th birthday on suspicion of misconduct in public office following allegations he shared sensitive information with Jeffrey Epstein during his time as the UK’s trade envoy.

King Charles stripped his brother of both his right to be a prince and his dukedom late last year over his association with the convicted sex offender.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Thames Valley Police have been approached for comment. - PA