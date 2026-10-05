Fresh legal challenge to Orange march to be heard as Drumcree stand-off continues with Kneecap support

Main Points

A fresh legal challenge to the Orange march at the centre of the Drumcree stand-off in Portadown will be heard at the Court of Appeal in Belfast on Monday

Irish rap trio Kneecap visited the Garvaghy Road to show their support for the protesters on Sunday

The two sides remain deadlocked despite days of talks facilitated by Northern Ireland secretary of state Chris Bryant last week

Key Reads

NI Secretary believes a ‘mutually agreeable solution’ is ‘still possible’

I’m pleased that events have passed this weekend in Portadown without major incident.

I continue to speak with people of goodwill on all sides and believe a mutually agreeable solution is still possible if people can show leadership based on openness, compromise and magnanimity. — Chris Bryant (@RhonddaBryant) October 4, 2026

Northern Ireland Secretary of State Chris Bryant said he is continuing to speak with “people of goodwill on all sides,” in a post on X

He believes “a mutually agreeable solution is still possible if people can show leadership based on openness, compromise and magnanimity.”

First Minister to be questioned on her protest participation in Stormont

Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O'Neill on stage during a community event in support of the Garvaghy Road residents in the Drumcree parade dispute. Photograph: Mark Marlow/PA Wire

On Monday, the ninth day of the sustained stand-of, Northern Ireland First Minister and Sinn Féin deputy leader Michelle O’Neill is expected to face an urgent question on her participation in the protest during plenary business at Stormont.

Under parading laws in Northern Ireland, protests must be notified to and approved by, the Parades Commission adjudication body.

Police have confirmed the protest was unnotified to the commission and therefore unlawful.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has said she and her party will “of course” co-operate with the PSNI over any potential investigation into the Garvaghy Road protest. - PA

Kneecap visit Garvaghy Road to support protesters

(Left to right) Mo Chara (Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh), DJ Próvaí (J. J. Ó Dochartaigh) and Móglaí Bap (Naoise Ó Cairealláin ) from the band Kneecap at the Garvaghy Road to show support for the Garvaghy Road residents. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

On Sunday, Irish rap trio Kneecap visited the Garvaghy Road to show their support for the protesters.

They went to a local school before meeting residents at the Drumcree Community Centre on Sunday evening.

In a statement after the visit, the trio said: “Kneecap support the residents of Garvaghy Road, they’re a determined and strong community.

“No community should have to live with sectarian intimidation, racism or hatred. Not here, not now, not anywhere.”

Fresh legal challenge to be heard today

Breandan Mac Cionnaith of the Garvaghy Road Residents coalition on stage during a community event in support of the Garvaghy Road residents in the Drumcree parade dispute, as a stand-off between the Orange Order and Garvaghy Road residents continued for a seventh day. Photograph: Mark Marlow/PA Wire

A fresh legal challenge will be heard at the Court of Appeal in Belfast on Monday regarding the Orange march at the centre of the Drumcree stand-off in Portadown.

Breandán Mac Cionnaith, of the Garvaghy Road Residents’ Coalition, who oppose the march, is to seek leave to apply for a judicial review of the decision by the Parades Commission to allow it to proceed.

The hearing was originally listed for Friday but was postponed until Monday.

The two sides remain deadlocked despite days of talks facilitated by Northern Ireland Secretary of State Chris Bryant last week.