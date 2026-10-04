Heimir Hallgrímsson: ‘When you are lying on the ground you can see who is kicking you’

Ireland head coach Heimir Hallgrímsson during the national anthem ahead of Sunday's Nations League game against Israel in Serbia. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

“Political or non-related questions about the football match will not be entertained,” stated Uefa’s head of communications Brian Orsini before Heimir Hallgrímsson’s press conference after Ireland’s 1-1 draw in Backa Topola against Israel. The Uefa official flew into Serbia following heated scenes at the Irish press conference on Saturday.

His presence seemed to have the desired effect, as all was calm in the briefing.

“It felt like a friendly,” said Hallgrímsson. “There were no people watching. There was no spark, especially for players playing their fourth game [in 10 days].

“Six international flights, playing in four countries, and all the things that have been going on ... We needed the same spark that we got in the Aviva for the Austria game.”

Clearly, the high of last Thursday’s 2-2 draw against Austria in front 45,000 fans in Dublin could not be replicated inside an empty stadium.

Hallgrímsson repeated his praise of two Ireland players in particular, Gavin Bazunu and Finn Azaz, although neither played in Serbia. Bazunu opted not to line out against Israel, while Hallgrímsson decided not to play Azaz in either game.

“With Finn, we spoke a lot together. It was just tough on him. I could feel it when I spoke to him. It was tough for him that we were wearing black armbands. It was tough on him that we looked down when the national anthem was sung. It tested him more than all of us. I just felt it was better to leave him out today than play him.”

Hallgrímsson intends to select both players in the Ireland squad next month against Austria and at Euro 2028.

“I surely hope so,” Hallgrímsson said when asked if concerns about Azaz’s international future have been allayed. “I have not asked. He wants to be with us in Euro 2028.”

Hallgrímsson’s nature is to find the positive from every situation. Sure enough, he highlighted the appointment of Gerard Perry, a clinical psychologist and former referee, since last week’s 3-0 defeat of Israel in Debrecen.

Ireland head coach Heimir Hallgrimsson speaks with Jack Moylan during Sunday's game against Israel. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

“One hundred per cent, this team is stronger for what we’ve come through,” he added. “The bond between players has grown so much.

“Leaders are born in tough times, when the true characters step up. In these times, you find your true friends who you want to work with in the future.

“Even though it was tough on us, I think we will look back on these two weeks as a defining moment. Every problem from now on will seem lesser. That is the gain from all this, we need to look at it positively, this negative two weeks.

“This is also the time to find your enemies. When you are lying on the ground you can see who is kicking you.”

Hallgrímsson noted that the leaking of information to the media from within the Ireland camp, mainly in Hungary last week, is something that must be identified and stopped in the future.

“We can definitely fix our systems. There was a lot of leakage of information. A closed vote was in the papers in real time. We don’t want to go to the Euros with my team in the papers before we pick it.

“It’s about finding your friends, and your enemies, and to get them away. There is a lot of opportunities from this.”

He added: “I’ve been fresher. It’s been tough. I’ve learned a lot myself, personally, in these two weeks. I learned not to mix my feelings, my emotions as a person into me as a leader, as a spokesman for the association. It was difficult sometimes.

“At the beginning, I shouldn’t have told you where I stand about what is happening in Gaza, that was a mistake. My opinion and feelings should be set aside as a leader of a group.

“I normally journal, so there is a lot to read when I’ve some time off.

“I’m absolutely delighted the window is finished. Credit to the players, they were amazing. I wish that no international team goes through the tough times we have experienced.”