Ireland 0 Luxembourg 0: How the Irish players rated

16: Max O’Leary (Bristol City)

Needed a second chance to get hold of a cross in the 13th minute but just before the half-hour mark O’Leary made an impressive diving save high to his left to deny a goal-bound Sinani shot. Used his feet to block a near-post effort in the second half. A solid international debut. Rating: 7

5: Jake O’Brien (Everton)

Suffered a bang to his head late on in what was an otherwise largely uneventful game for O’Brien. He tried to get up the field when Ireland were in possession but so much about this encounter felt like an end of season affair. Rating: 6

22: Nathan Collins (Brentford)

Captained Ireland on the night and despite some scrappy defending by the team at times, they finished with a clean sheet. Collins went close to scoring with a first-half header but his effort hit the woodwork. Rating: 6

4: Dara O’Shea (Ipswich Town)

Showed good positioning and decision-making when heading Smallbone’s free back across the face of the goal for Ireland’s best goalscoring chance in the first half – only for Collins to be denied by the woodwork. Rating: 6

11: Robbie Brady (Preston North End)

He was forced off injured after just 20 minutes, a disappointing end to what was a positive season for Brady in green. Brady pulled a free short from a decent crossing position early on. Rating: 4

17: Kasey McAteer (Leicester City)

Showed good endeavour early in the second half to get on the end of a goalscoring opportunity but his left-footed shot bounced wide of the right post. Was full of workrate and ambition throughout, though his finishing wasn’t on point. Rating: 6

8: Jason Knight (Bristol City)

He got back well to put his body in the way and make an important block on a close-range shot from Jans in the opening stages of the second half, the Luxembourg captain’s shot hitting Knight and ricocheting out for a corner. Worked hard all night to try energise Ireland. Rating: 6

Ireland’s Killian Phillips and Jason Knight. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

24: Killian Phillips (St Mirren, on loan from Crystal Palace)

It has been a very encouraging few days for Phillips, who built on his first Ireland appearance in the draw with Senegal by earning his maiden start in this game. But like most of his team-mates, struggled to make an impact in a low-tempo contest. Rating: 5

6: Will Smallbone (Southampton)

The Southampton midfielder whipped in a lovely weighted pass from a free late in the first half and it created Ireland’s best scoring chance in the opening period, O’Shea nodding the ball back across the face of the goal where Collins headed against the woodwork. Rating: 6

9: Evan Ferguson (West Ham United, on loan from Brighton)

He struggled to carry any real attacking threat in what was a lacklustre fixture. The Meath man was booked for a foul on Carlson, which prevented a Luxembourg breakaway midway through the second half. Ferguson was taken off with 15 minutes to go. Rating: 5

7: Troy Parrott (AZ Alkmaar)

The Dubliner had something of a running battle with Korac and won two frees early on after the Luxembourg defender was forced to drag him down. Battled well and produced a lovely dinked finish for a goal that was correctly ruled offside in the 66th minute. Rating: 7

Subs:

Ryan Manning (Southampton); Jack Taylor (Ipswich Town); Festy Ebosele (Istanbul Basaksehir); Adam Idah (Celtic); Matt Doherty (Wolves); John Patrick (Stade De Reims)

Manning was busy and made a very positive impact after his introduction. Ebosele and Taylor combined to create a good goalscoring chance soon after they came off the bench. Taylor also smacked the crossbar with a rasping shot late on. Doherty made an important late interception. Rating: 7

Manager: Heimir Hallgrímsson

On what was his 58th birthday, Hallgrímsson was at least able to celebrate Ireland getting through this international window unbeaten. This match will not last long in the memory but over the course of the two games he did at least get to have a look at some new players in green. Rating: 6