Unruffled Hallgrímsson calls up potential ‘game-changer’ for Ireland

Republic of Ireland head coach Heimir Hallgrímsson said linguistic differences meant comments he made about Shamrock Rovers players did not come across as intended. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

This is not Heimir Hallgrímsson’s first rodeo. The former Iceland and Jamaica coach knew to expect a mildly confrontational media sitting in advance of an international window that pits his Republic of Ireland team against Bulgaria.

The two-legged Nations League relegation playoff – or promotion in Bulgaria’s case – next Thursday in Plovdiv and Sunday week at the Aviva Stadium was always going to be a tough sell to the public, but Hallgrímsson had to handle a few other matters before he got to the actual football.

The Icelander neatly dealt with Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley taking issue with his December comments about players bettering their careers with a move abroad. Hallgrímsson said his message had been lost in translation.

On the subject of appearing on last Friday’s The Late Late Show, instead of attending Shamrock Rovers v St Patrick’s Athletic, Hallgrímsson claimed to be damned if he does and damned if doesn’t.

READ MORE

“That’s the life of a national team coach,” he replied. “When I am here, why am I not in England watching players in England? When I am in England, why am I not in the office?

“When I’m doing some PR [The Late, Late], for national team coaches to be introduced to the people, I think that’s also positive.

“In my job you can’t win them all. You’ll have your opinion and he will have his opinion and they don’t match. You cannot be afraid to do something or say something or step on someone’s toes because criticism is everywhere.”

But on to the football. Rocco Vata was the eye-catching call-up to the squad. The uncapped 19-year-old winger has performed consistently for Watford since his move last summer from Celtic, a club where his father, Rudi Vata, played three seasons during a career that included 59 caps for Albania.

Vata is good enough to skip over the under-21s, especially with injuries to Festy Ebosele, Chiedozie Ogbene and Sammie Szmodics, but it seems wise to accelerate the process due to interest from his father’s country and potentially Scotland, where his mother is from.

“He can be a game-changer,” said Hallgrímsson. “He can do amazing things like he has shown for Watford, so that’s the reason.”

Hallgrímsson is also bringing in two uncapped centre backs in Watford’s James Abankwah and QPR’s Jimmy Dunne to provide cover behind Nathan Collins and Dara O’Shea due to Liam Scales being suspended.

Meanwhile, the form of Matt Doherty at Wolverhampton Wanderers and Jake O’Brien at Everton has put a dent in former Ireland captain Séamus Coleman’s desire to revive his international career at 36.

“I spoke to Séamus yesterday and he was obviously not thrilled with not being in the squad. He wants always to be in the squad like everybody should, but understood it that we would select Matt and Jake.”

There is a welcome return for goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, who missed nine months of football with an Achilles tendon injury, although Liverpool’s Caoimhín Kelleher is expected to keep the number one jersey.

Sinclair Armstrong has been recalled for the first time since September 2023 after impressing Hallgrímsson at Bristol City this season. But Armstrong’s former Ireland under-21 skipper Andy Moran was overlooked despite his excellent showing off the bench in the 5-0 defeat to England last November.

“[Moran] is really close to being in our squad. We just think other players fit better to play this game.”

Republic of Ireland squad – Uefa Nations League

Goalkeepers: Caoimhín Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (Middlesbrough, on loan from AFC Bournemouth), Gavin Bazunu (Standard Liége, on loan from Southampton).

Defenders: Jake O’Brien (Everton), Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Nathan Collins (Brentford), Dara O’Shea (Ipswich Town), Jimmy Dunne (Queens Park Rangers), James Abankwah (Watford, on loan from Udinese), Robbie Brady (Preston North End), Callum O’Dowda (Cardiff City).

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Burnley), Jason Knight (Bristol City), Jack Taylor (Ipswich Town), Mark Sykes (Bristol City), Will Smallbone (Southampton), Finn Azaz (Middlesbrough).

Forwards: Evan Ferguson (West Ham United, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), Adam Idah (Celtic), Troy Parrott (AZ Alkmaar), Sinclair Armstrong (Bristol City), Mikey Johnston (West Bromwich Albion), Rocco Vata (Watford).