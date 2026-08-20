Mikel Arteta demands ‘desire and ambition’ for title defence and says Lewis-Skelly will stay

Mikel Arteta has called on Arsenal to prove they have the desire to defend their Premier League title on the eve of the new season. He also reiterated that Myles Lewis-Skelly will not be leaving in this transfer window.

Arsenal face Coventry in their opening match on Friday night as they attempt to retain the championship for the first time since the 1930s. Arsenal have won 17 of their past 18 matches against promoted teams and have not been beaten at the Emirates Stadium by one since November 2010 – a run of 45 matches.

Mikel Arteta has called on Arsenal to prove they have the desire to defend their Premier League title on the eve of the new season. He also reiterated that Myles Lewis-Skelly will not be leaving in this transfer window.

Arsenal face Coventry in their opening match on Friday night as they attempt to retain the championship for the first time since the 1930s. Arsenal have won 17 of their past 18 matches against promoted teams and have not been beaten at the Emirates Stadium by one since November 2010 – a run of 45 matches.

“You give me the choice, I want to be first, I want to be hunted, and I want to be in control of our future, rather than depending on somebody else.”

It is understood Myles Lewis-Skelly was offered to ­Manchester United and Chelsea as Arsenal attempt to raise funds after the £75m (€88m) purchase of Bruno Guimarães from Newcastle. The 19-year-old academy graduate was outstanding in midfield against City in Cardiff, having also started in that position in the Champions League final last season against Paris Saint-Germain, and Arteta is “100 per cent” confident he will remain at Arsenal.

“The players that have been raised in our system, and they feel ­that love and that connection with the club, bring something else, there’s no question about that,” he said. “We need to look after them in a really special way because they bring value that is very difficult to find. That’s why, when we can, we want to protect those assets as much as possible, develop them and make them extremely important for the club.” – Guardian