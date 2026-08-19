Sonia O’Sullivan: Rhasidat Adeleke seems to have fallen back in love with running

My plan for the weekend was to wait and see how the heats of the women’s 1,500m worked out, then decide if I could get over to Birmingham for the final on Sunday. This was agreed with RTÉ, so when Sarah Healy and my daughter Sophie both made the final, I swapped the studios in Donnybrook for a seat inside the Alexander Stadium on Sunday evening.

From being at so many championships over the years, I understand it’s a very different experience being there compared to watching on the TV back home. So I got to experience these European Championships from both the outside and within, even if only getting over for the final day of action.

Watching and analysing on TV, you can also lose sight of the emotional rollercoaster that unfolds over a championship week – not only for the athletes, but also for everyone invested in them, including family, friends, coaches and team officials.

All week long we saw the Irish support was fantastic, bringing great colour and noise, so I got to taste some of that too on Sunday. They’re all cheering on no matter what happens, later telling all the athletes “well done, you did great”. But I can always tell as well that some athletes weren’t happy with their results. It’s hard to put on a happy face when they’ve just stepped off the track and maybe expected a little bit more.

Even when the Irish athletes were being introduced, the noise was unbelievable. I think by now they almost expect it, so it’s just an extra moment they have to take in.

As it turned out, Sarah finished fifth and Sophie was eighth. There had been some hope there might be another Irish medal to add to the four already won, but I think Sarah was reasonably happy and it was a decent show. In another tactical race, once Georgia Hunter Bell made her move both Sarah and Sophie were just in the wrong position.

I’ve watched the race back with Sophie and there were a few times it nearly opened up and she nearly got out. The stress of all that takes a little bit from you, no matter what you think. Because you’re just not relaxed, constantly trying to get into a comfortable spot and you can’t.

She knows herself she ran the final the same as she did in the heat, which wasn’t the intention. The plan for the final was not to get caught on the inside, then somehow that’s where she ended up. Possibly because she was starting in the middle, and it was harder to stay wide. You just get pushed in. Then you’re stuck.

Sophie O'Sullivan in the women's 1,500m final with Sarah Healy. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Afterwards, Sarah spoke about having some unfinished business in the 1,500m. For the European Championships, I do think the 5,000m is the better option, where she finished fourth, or even the 10,000m because she can see what’s possible there, in terms of medals. But when it comes to the World Championships and the Olympics, unless things change with the Kenyans and Ethiopians, they’re just going to rip the 5,000m apart. Unless they’re not as strong as they have been previously, it’s torture out there.

We know from winning the European Indoor 3,000m title last year, that’s probably the sweet-spot distance for Sarah. She was on a bit of a fact-finding mission in the 5,000m this time, but sometimes there are more questions than answers when things don’t go to plan.

When it comes to the Irish support, it’s maybe harder when you’re walking around before or after your event, with so many Irish there. Everyone is pulling their phone out too, excited to meet some Irish athletes just walking down the street, wanting a picture, proof of meeting them.

It was the most successful European Championships for Irish athletics. Particularly with two very special days, starting on the Thursday with Mark English winning 800m gold and Rhasidat Adeleke 200m silver, before the Saturday when Kate O’Connor won heptathlon gold and Andrew Coscoran won his 1,500m bronze.

Sarah also finished fourth and fifth, Nicola Tuthill was fifth in the hammer, David Kenny was sixth in the walk and both 4x100m teams made the final, finishing seventh. Even Jack O’Leary in the 10,000m ran well, right up to the final lap in the group that was running for fifth. So all the signs for the future are good.

For Rhasidat, winning the 200m silver was not expected in advance. She had everyone on the edge of their seat when she lined up in the final, qualifying second best from the semi-final. You knew she was in with a medal chance and she did not disappoint, running another national record.

Rhasidat Adeleke finishes in second. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

It was also good to see her being so open and honest afterwards, talking about some of the adversities she’s faced over the last two seasons, and the learnings from them. I said before that there were times in my own career when I felt I put up a wall around me, could be quite defensive and very cautious about who I would talk to. Then you realise you can use people to help you, by simply talking to them. It can help defuse things if more people know what you’re thinking, or planning.

She does seem to have fallen back in love with the sport that has already given her so much and she will get a few more chances this season to race again, possibly go faster again over the 200m. She may also have discovered her true calling in that event, although she won’t be giving up on the 400m.

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Kate then experienced her own personal roller coaster over the two days of the heptathlon, as her performances ebbed and flowed on the Friday before she wrapped it all up in gold on the Saturday. One of her biggest strengths is not to get bogged down if one event doesn’t go to plan, but to hit back with some extra points in the next one.

In the end it was pure relief and satisfaction when she did enough in the 800m to win gold and she is still wanting to score higher next time. For Mark, after his series of silver and bronze medals before, this time there was no denying his golden moment. We all saw and understood the emotion of what that meant to him.