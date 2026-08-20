Five Irish players to make a splash in Spanish football

John Aldridge (Real Sociedad, 1989-91)

Arriving after a successful spell with Liverpool, Aldridge was a record signing for Real Sociedad and made a big impact in Spain, scoring 33 goals in 63 La Liga games. He came to be loved by the home fans despite initial opposition as the first non-Basque player signed for the San Sebastián club in several decades.

Michael Robinson finished off his playing career at Osasuna before enjoying a successful career as a pundit. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Michael Robinson (Osasuna, 1987-89)

Robinson played the final two seasons of his career at Osasuna, scoring 12 goals in 58 La Liga appearances as the Pamplona club finished an impressive fifth place in his first season. He is better known in Spain though for his media career after embracing the language and culture, and made a career as a pundit and host on Spanish TV’s El día después for 14 years.

Kevin Moran went on to play at the 1990 World Cup against Italy's Roberto Baggio after his two years with Sporting Gijon. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Kevin Moran (Sporting Gijón, 1988-90)

The former Dublin footballer made a surprise move to Sporting Gijón after 10 years with Manchester United and roomed with future star and manager Luis Enrique, playing 33 games in his two seasons in Spain. He lost his starting spot in the team to the upcoming Abelardo, but it didn’t stop him from excelling at Italia 90 that summer.

Ian Harte signed for Levante in July 2004. Photograph: Jose Jordan/AFP via Getty Images

Ian Harte (Levante, 2004-07)

After nine years with Leeds, Harte joined Levante, scoring the club’s first La Liga goal in 41 years with a signature free-kick. The club ended up getting relegated, but the following season he scored nine goals from left back in the Segunda Division, as he showed his set-piece prowess, although he struggled with injuries in his two seasons in La Liga.

Aaron Ochoa Moloney is a skilful midfielder with Malaga. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

Aaron Ochoa Moloney (Malaga, 2023-present)

One for the future, Ochoa was born in Spain but has represented Ireland at youth levels. The skilful 19-year-old midfielder played a role in helping Malaga get back-to-back promotions from the third tier, before unfortunately picking up a knee injury in preseason, which may cause him to miss a significant chunk of this season’s La Liga.