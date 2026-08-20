Crime & Law

Man (40s) arrested after double armed robbery in Bray

Suspect was apprehended by gardaí during search of area

The man has been charged and is scheduled to appear before a special sitting of Bray District Court on Friday morning. Photograph: Frank Miller/The Irish Times
The man has been charged and is scheduled to appear before a special sitting of Bray District Court on Friday morning. Photograph: Frank Miller/The Irish Times
Katie Mellett
Thu Aug 20 2026 - 21:141 MIN READ

A man has been arrested in connection with two armed robberies on businesses in Bray, Co Wicklow on Thursday.

Gardaí were alerted after a man entered a business premises on Kilbride Lane shortly after 3pm and a second store on Herbert Road.

The man, aged in his 40s, produced a weapon, threatened staff and took a number of items from both premises before leaving. No injuries were reported.

After a follow-up search of the area, the man was arrested and detained for questioning under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a Garda station in Wicklow.

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He has been charged and is scheduled to appear before a special sitting of Bray District Court on Friday morning.

In a statement, gardaí said investigations are ongoing.

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Katie Mellett

Katie Mellett

Katie Mellett is an Irish Times journalist