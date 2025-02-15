Omar Marmoush nets first-half hat-trick as Man City climb back into top four

Omar Marmoush celebrates after scoring his third goal for Manchester City. Photograph: Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images

Premier League: Manchester City 4 Newcastle United 0

Omar Marmoush struck a first-half hat-trick as Manchester City beat Newcastle 4-0 to climb back into the Premier League’s top four.

Egypt forward Marmoush, signed for €70 million from Eintracht Frankfurt last month, scored his first two goals for City in the space of five minutes and added a third before the break as the defending champions clicked into gear at the Etihad Stadium.

James McAtee volleyed home City’s fourth from close range as Pep Guardiola’s side bounced back from their midweek home Champions League defeat to Real Madrid with their biggest home league win of the season.

Arsenal climbed to within four points of leaders Liverpool – Arne Slot’s side face Wolves at Anfield on Sunday – thanks to two late goals from substitute Mikel Merino in a 2-0 win at Leicester.

The Foxes, who remain in the bottom three, fought hard to register their first clean sheet in 21 games in all competitions, but Spain midfielder Merino struck in the 81st and 87th minutes.

Gunners teenager Ethan Nwaneri hit the woodwork twice in the second half as Mikel Arteta’s side extended their unbeaten league run to 15 matches.

Calvin Bassey’s first goal of the season clinched Fulham their first home league win of the year, 2-1 against Nottingham Forest, who slipped to back-to-back away defeats.

Forest striker Chris Wood fired Forest level before the break with his 18th league goal of the campaign after Emile Smith Rowe had headed Fulham into the lead, but Bassey headed the winner just after the hour mark.

Bournemouth climbed up to fifth in the table = one point behind City – after a 3-1 win at south-coast rivals Southampton.

Dango Ouattara’s first-half header and Ryan Christie’s thumping effort two minutes later put the Cherries in control.

Kamaldeen Sulemana reduced the deficit for the Saints, but the Cherries restored their two-goal lead through Marcus Tavernier’s emphatic finish as the Saints lost for the 20th time in the league this season.

Aston Villa’s bid for a top-six finish was dealt a blow after they were held 1-1 at Villa Park by 10-man Ipswich.

Ipswich defender Axel Tuanzebe was sent off for his second yellow card after hauling down Jacob Ramsey shortly before half-time.

The visitors then stunned Villa early in the second period when Liam Delap gave them the lead before Ollie Watkins equalised, turning home a rebound after substitute Marcus Rashford’s free-kick had struck the crossbar.

Kevin Schade’s early goal was enough to seal Brentford a 1-0 win at West Ham, who have lost five of their last seven top-flight games.

Schade struck in the fourth minute to earn the Bees a third-straight away win in the league.