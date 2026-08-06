Two men remanded in custody after drugs worth €8.7 million seized in Meath and Louth

Drugs valued at €8.7 million were seized by gardaí in Meath and Louth. Photograph: Garda Press Office

Two men have been remanded in custody charged in connection with the discovery of drugs valued at €8.7 million in Co Meath and other addresses.

Gareth Ryan, a 38-year-old taxi driver with an address in Drumree, Co Meath, and Darren Callaghan (40), with an address in Co Meath that cannot be disclosed at the request of the court, were charged with possession of cannabis, heroin and cocaine for sale or supply at a storage unit at Woodcockstown, Drumree, on Monday, August 3rd.

During bail hearings before Judge Susan Fay at Trim District Court on Wednesday, gardaí gave evidence of arrest and caution. It was alleged that the men had been “caught red-handed”.

The court was told cannabis valued at €7.4 million was allegedly found inside a shed and two vans in a field in Co Meath.

Fay heard that gardaí also carried out searches at Ashbourne, Co Meath, and on the Louth-Meath border. In total, cannabis, heroin and cocaine valued at €8.7 million was found.

Det Garda Val Russell said an operation was set up by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Unit to monitor activity on the field at Drumree. It was alleged that the two men were observed in the field and a storage shed on the land at different periods.

The court was told 23 large boxes of suspected cannabis were found in a van in the shed.

It was claimed that when Ryan came to the field in a Land Rover, cash of €1,150 in €50 notes was found in his wallet and this and a mobile phone were seized.

In a follow-up search at Ryan’s home in Drumree, €9,000 in cash was found, the court heard.

The judge was told Callaghan was allegedly using his home address and other locations for the preparation of drugs for “an organised crime group”.

Gardaí objected to bail.

Both men had applied for bail but were without legal representation in court because of the solicitors’ dispute.

Fay granted bail of €500 with independent sureties to be approved by a court of €20,000. She also imposed strict conditions that they reside at certain addresses, sign on daily at Garda stations, obey curfews, provide gardaí with mobile phone numbers and have no contact with prosecution witnesses or with each other.

The men were remanded to Cloverhill Prison with consent to bail to appear before Trim District Court next Tuesday.