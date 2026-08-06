Bohemians fans urged to bring the noise against ‘heavy metal’ Midtjylland

Uefa Conference League third qualifying round, first leg: Bohemians v Midtjylland, Tallaght Stadium, 7.45pm

Bohemians supporters have been urged to bring the noise to their temporary base of Tallaght Stadium tonight, knowing that Danish side Midtjylland are ready to unleash some heavy metal football on the Gypsies.

Midtjylland boss Mike Tullberg spent six years coaching and managing at Borussia Dortmund with their Under-19 and reserve teams, before a spell as first-team caretaker last year.

His counterpart, Alan Reynolds, has duly warned his players about the Danish outfit’s aggressive, high-tempo approach out of possession, likening Tullberg’s style of play to Jürgen Klopp’s old Dortmund sides.

“They want to get the ball in the box, long throws, set pieces, crossing from wide areas, so that’s a little bit different from what you would face in some European games,” said Reynolds.

“We’re facing a calibre of opposition our players have never faced before. It’s a team full of internationals and proper athletes, who have had an exceptional record in Europe over the past number of years. This will be a step up like no other for us.”

To stand any chance of landing a blow over the two legs, Bohemians will need to sharpen their attack from Sunday’s 1-1 league draw at home to Galway United, when they notched 27 scoring attempts but couldn’t convert enough of them to win.

Not that Cian Byrne is overly concerned, as Bohemians are the joint-highest scorers – with St Patrick’s Athletic – in the Premier Division this season with 41 goals, while they have scored six times in two Conference League ties to date against opposition from Kosovo and Gibraltar.

But Midtjylland are a considerable step up, despite dropping into this competition on the back of last week’s 3-0 Europa League aggregate defeat to Beşiktaş of Turkey.

The Danes – who have 11 internationals from nine countries in their ranks – have made the Europa League group phase in three of the last four seasons and beat Celtic 3-1 last year before losing to Nottingham Forest on penalties in the round of 16, having already beaten the Premier League side 3-2 in the league phase.

Bohs defender Byrne, who scored a penalty in last week’s shootout win away to Ballkani, said: “We know where their threats will be, but we have a game plan. Hopefully that’s good enough on the night and we can bring a positive result over there.”

Byrne added: “We knew if we got this far in Europe that we wouldn’t be able to play in Dalymount Park, with the Uefa requirements. You would love to have it there as it’s our home, but we can get more fans here [Tallaght] to give us an extra push.”

As of last night, Bohemians had sold over 5,500 tickets.