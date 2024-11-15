Bray Wanderers target Premier League return as they take on Drogheda United

Zayd Abada and Billy O`Neill of Bray Wanderers celebrate after their First Division playoff final victory over Athlone Town at Dalymount Park. Photograph: James Lawler/Inpho

Premier Division promotion/relegation playoff: Bray Wanderers v Drogheda United, Tallaght Stadium, Saturday, 2pm (Live on Virgin Media Two)

Bray Wanderers will hope to take advantage of any FAI Cup hangover for Drogheda United when they meet in the League of Ireland Premier Division promotion/relegation playoff final in Tallaght on Saturday.

The Seagulls could secure a return to the top flight for the first time since 2018 after seeing off UCD and Athlone Town in the First Division playoffs. Against Athlone, Bray goalkeeper Jimmy Corcoran proved the hero as they came back from 2-0 down to win on penalties at Dalymount Park.

Drogheda United go into the game as heavy favourites and manager Kevin Doherty believes his players will show up on top form after the confidence boost of winning the cup last weekend.

“Every single person at the club and supporters and everybody knew from before we even kicked the ball on Sunday how important this game was going to be and that hasn’t changed,” he told LMFM.

“I suppose, as I said, we will look back in years to come, even more fondly on the cup final, we managed to get the job done on Saturday.”

The game was originally scheduled to be played at Richmond Park, but will now be at Tallaght Stadium.