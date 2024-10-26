‘We know what we want’: Damien Duff focused on league title after Shelbourne win

Damien Duff has said there will be no “well dones” for Shelbourne securing European football for next season after their defeat of Drogheda United, with eyes on the League of Ireland Premier Division title.

Shelbourne beat Drogheda United 2-1 at Tolka Park on Friday to leave the league a two-horse race between Shels and Shamrock Rovers. Rovers are five points behind but have a game in hand against Dundalk on Sunday where a win would move them within two points. Shelbourne play Derry City away next Friday in the final game of the season, with Rovers at home to Waterford.

Duff said the prevailing feeling of his team during their victory over Drogheda was how “calm” they were.

“I thought there was a lot of quality in their play tonight and a lot of edge. I thought it was a brilliant performance but nothing is done,” Duff said on RTÉ.

“I think we are officially in Europe but I told the lads there, we’re built different to that. There’s no ‘well dones for Europe’, we know what we want.

Ahead of the game on Sunday, he said: “I think a lot of people have written Dundalk off but people forget it’s a very proud footballing town, it’s a very proud footballing club, there’s a very proud manager, there’s footballing greats in the squad.

“I think it’s a bit disrespectful they’ve been written off. I might have look on Sunday as well.”

Title and European permutations

Shelbourne will clinch their first league title with a victory over Derry City at the Brandywell or if Shamrock Rovers fail to beat Dundalk at Oriel Park on Sunday, or fail to beat Waterford in the final game of the season. They are guaranteed at least the Uefa Conference League qualifying next season.

Shamrock Rovers can win a fifth title in a row by accumulating six points away to Dundalk on Sunday and home to Waterford next Friday, if Shelbourne fail to beat Derry City. Should Shelbourne draw against Derry and Rovers win the two games, Rovers’s superior goal difference will see them become champions. Rovers can still also miss out on Europe should they have worse results than Derry City and St Pat’s, and Derry City are beaten by Drogheda in the FAI Cup final.

Derry City cannot win the league after losing to St Pat’s on Friday. Focus will turn to the FAI Cup final, which would bring European football, or finishing in the top three should they lose that final.

St Patrick’s Athletic have won an incredible eight games in a row, but it is just too late to win the most improbable title. However, they have put themselves in a great position for European football, where a ninth win in a row would guarantee a top three placing and European football is sorted should Derry win the FAI Cup.