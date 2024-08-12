Manchester United set to sign De Ligt and Mazraoui, Wan-Bissaka heads to West Ham

Manchester United are expected to complete the signings of defender Matthijs de Ligt from Bayern Munich, as well as Noussair Mazraoui. Photograph: Christof Stache/AFP via Getty Images

Manchester United are expected to complete the signings of defenders Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich for a combined fee of more than £50m, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka set to join West Ham.

The deals for De Ligt and Mazraoui – who played under manager Erik ten Hag when he was in charge of Ajax – were agreed over the weekend, with both players having been pictured on their way to United’s Carrington training ground on Monday.

It is understood that they are expected to complete medicals before signing five-year deals with United hoping to have them both available for the opening game of the season against Fulham on Friday night after a foot injury ruled out new arrival Leny Yoro for three months. That would require both to be registered by midday on Thursday.

The initial price for De Ligt – who fell out of favour at Bayern under Thomas Tuchel last season having joined from Juventus in 2022 for £60m – is understood to be €45m (£38.6m) plus €5m in add-ons, while United will pay £13m up front for Mazraoui in a deal that could be worth up to £17m.

READ MORE

The versatile Morocco international is capable of playing in both full-back positions and his impending arrival will allow Aaron Wan-Bissaka to complete his move to West Ham for around £15m. The 26-year-old joined United from Crystal Palace in 2019 for an initial £45m but only had one year left on his contract after United triggered an extension earlier this year.

United switched their attention to De Ligt after their attempts to sign Jarrad Branthwaite were thwarted by Everton’s £70m valuation of the England defender. The Netherlands defender and Mazraoui were both part of the Ajax team who won the Eredivisie under Ten Hag in 2019 and also reached the semi-finals of the Champions League.

The completion of their signings would mean United have spent more than £230m on five players who have previously played under the manager having already brought in Antony, Lisandro Martínez and André Onana. — Guardian