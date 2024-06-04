No dream ending for Sammie Szmodics as Troy Parrott fails to read the script

Sammie Szmodics in action during the Republic of Ireland's international friendly against Hungary at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

A June evening of bright, deceptive sunshine and dark hoodies hastily dug out from the bottom of the winter drawer. There was little heat from one, so the other was required for a late out of season airing.

Which was probably fitting for an end of season friendly that never really threatened to reach boiling point on the pitch at the Aviva. In the end, the game delivered what it said on the tin. Still, a win is a win is a win.

Who will this fixture matter to in the long run? Possibly John O’Shea more than anybody else – though in what context will be determined by the stage on which his endless audition eventually plays out.

Finn Azaz will remember it as his first senior international start and Adam Idah will recall it for his fourth goal, but mostly it will be filed away in the archives, unlikely to feature in any highlights reels when Séamus Coleman or Robbie Brady hang up their boots.

But it so nearly provided a Hollywood ending for Sammie Szmodics to a season in which he became an overnight star, at 28 years of age. If only Troy Parrott had slid him the ball to win. Goalscorers, what.

Because in a week when all sorts of angles were crowbarred in as selling points for this kickabout – framing this as the Sammie Szmodics Derby was as roguishly creative as we were going to get.

It’s only a few months ago since visiting manager Marco Rossi was reacting to the news of Szmodics choosing to play for Ireland ahead of Hungary by claiming, ‘we don’t need such a person’.

Stick that on the wall, Sammie.

Rossi was more considered in his views this week when asked about Szmodics – who was eligible to play for Hungary through his grandfather but instead opted to play for Ireland – making his debut against Belgium in March.

“In the end he chose what he felt inside his heart and it’s understandable,” stated Rossi.

Szmodics is coming off the season of his life – he finished as the top scorer in the Championship with 27 goals.

His feat is all the more remarkable considering Blackburn Rovers posted a total of 60 goals for the campaign and spent most of the season battling to avoid relegation, ultimately finishing above the drop zone in 19th – thanks in no small part to Szmodics.

Unfortunately for Szmodics, he didn’t open his international account against Hungary.

And yet it was clear during the warm-up he was very keen to do so. In a fairly rudimentary shooting drill beforehand, Szmodics took his place in a line outside the box and waited his turn to have a pop – after having his first couple of efforts saved he finished the warm-up by smacking two inside the left post.

But goalscoring chances were few and far between here for a man whose 27 league goals were scored in 44 appearances.

Szmodics hugged the left sideline most of the evening and set a decent tempo for colleagues with his work rate and willingness early on to close down Hungary as they tried to come out from the back with the ball.

His first touch actually arrived on the edge of the box but the ball got stuck between his legs. He set Idah on his way through on goal in the 18th minute with a neat pass, getting the ball out from a tight situation.

He chased back to make a sliding tackle in the centre circle soon after and linked several passages of play over and back around the middle third.

However, a 25th-minute pass went astray and his influence on the game started to wane thereafter – though he had made his way inside the box for Will Smallbone’s sublime cross which was headed home by Idah.

He was guilty of two overhit crosses in the second half but late on he continued to battle and found himself getting a dressing down from the referee following a robust tackle on Callum Styles.

Then, then, then. In injury-time Parrott raced straight through on goal with Szmodics to his left. Just the goalkeeper to beat. This was it, slide it to Sammie and we had our perfect ending. But Parrott went alone. And scored.

Szmodics might have one last chance against Portugal next week to cap off his season in the sun with a maiden Ireland goal. Perhaps it was too fanciful to believe the script would play out with a winner against the land of his grandfather. But it so nearly did.

Hungary will make their way to Germany for the Euros shortly.

On Tuesday night, they received an Irish welcome in Dublin but there was to be no Sammie Szmodics send off.

Maybe next time.