‘She’s not the coach’: Vera Pauw reprimands Katie McCabe over call to ‘freshen up’ team

Republic of Ireland manager Vera Pauw gives instructions to her team during the World Cup Group B game against Nigeria at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane. Photograph: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

History never repeats itself, but it often rhymes. The last time the Republic of Ireland went to a World Cup the narrative was dominated by a bitter row between manager and captain.

That happened in 2002 on the island of Saipan with the infamous clash between Mick McCarthy and Roy Keane that led to Keane being sent home before the tournament began.

At least Vera Pauw, the current Irish manager whose contract ends in August, and captain Katie McCabe made it to the 70th minute of Ireland’s third and final group match against Nigeria in Brisbane before heated words were exchanged.

Pauw reprimanded McCabe in the post-match press conference following a scoreless draw with the Super Falcons.

McCabe, who plays for Arsenal, could be heard pitchside imploring Pauw to “freshen up” the team for the last 20 minutes as the Irish women chased a first ever World Cup win.

Pauw ignored the skipper’s request and afterwards the Dutch woman revealed that McCabe had specifically asked for Sinead Farrelly to be taken off. The 33-year-old Farrelly has never played the full 90 minutes for her country. Until now.

“Why would we change?” said Pauw. “If Katie McCabe says that she wants a change that doesn’t mean [we change]. She’s not the coach, eh? Everybody was doing so well. I said ‘What do you want Katie, take our best player off?’

“We made the changes when they were necessary.”

Pauw was asked to clarify: did McCabe ask for changes to be made and you refused?

“No,” said Pauw. “A player does not ask and you refuse. A player can ask, always, but as a coach it is not a refusal. As a coach you make decisions for what is necessary.

“A player can say everything to a coach, at least to me.”

What did Katie say? “That she wanted fresh legs.”

Unprompted, Pauw revealed that Farrelly was the player McCabe had asked to be substituted.

“Sinead Farrelly was arguably the best player on the pitch at that moment so I was not prepared to take the best player off.”

🤐 — Katie McCabe (@Katie_McCabe11) July 31, 2023

In response, McCabe tweeted the emoji of a mouth zipped shut.

Both manager, captain and the other 50 players, staff and FAI officials who travelled to Australia will attend a homecoming on O’Connell Street in Dublin’s city centre this Thursday evening.

“Why would I not be at the homecoming?” said Pauw. “I’ll go back with my team.”

Despite contract negotiations appearing to have stalled, after four years as manager Pauw fully intends to be in charge when Northern Ireland come to Dublin on September 23rd for the first ever women’s soccer international at the Aviva Stadium.

“I don’t feel this is my last game.”