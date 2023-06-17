Stephen Kenny: ‘We’ve given ourselves a mountain to climb’

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny reacts on the sideline during the Euro 2024 Group B qualifier against Greece at Opap Arena in Athens. Photograph: Nikola Kristic/Inpho

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny is refusing to give up on Euro 2024 qualification despite the damaging defeat in Greece on Friday night.

Kenny admitted Ireland have given themselves “a mountain to climb” if they are to get out of Group B after losing both of their opening fixtures following the 2-1 reverse in Athens, but he remains defiant ahead of Gibraltar’s visit to the Aviva Stadium on Monday evening.

Asked if the task is now near-impossible, he said: “It’s only the second game. We’ve given ourselves a mountain to climb.

“At the moment we’ve just got to get ourselves ready for Monday, a home game, nearly a full stadium, we have to give them a victory and that’s what we’ve got to focus on.”

Ireland fell behind to Tasos Bakasetas’s 15th-minute penalty, awarded for handball by Callum O’Dowda after a VAR review, but levelled before the break when Nathan Collins fired home from Evan Ferguson’s flick-on, again following a check.

But they were caught again within four minutes of the restart when Giorgos Masouras struck, and the visitors’ misery was complete in stoppage time when Matt Doherty was sent off for pushing Liverpool defender Kostas Tsimikas during an ugly scuffle.

Kenny said: “We didn’t play as well as we would have wanted. Greece were the much better side in the first half overall. They had more control than we would have wanted, they played well.

“That can happen away from home for international teams, but you’ve got to defend better than we did, see it out and that’s what hurt us in the end.

“It was just a really poor second goal to give away. I can’t believe we gave it away to be honest. That’s hurt us. We were still in the game and could have drawn the game, but it might have flattered us.

“I’m very disappointed with the sending off, it seemed very harsh, Matt got involved to get people out, but he didn’t touch his face, he touched his chest. There was too much made of it with the player going down, but there was no facial contact.”

Josh Cullen admitted the side have no one to blame but themselves after the defeat.

Burnley midfielder Cullen said: “We are very disappointed. We’ve got to be better than that, it’s as simple as that.

“We have to take account as players. We need to look at ourselves, there is no excuses we can make.

“When you come away in big matches like this, the last thing you want to do is make mistakes that end in goals. We have been doing that too much recently.

“It’s a disappointing night and we need to reflect and go again on Monday.”