Soccer

Liverpool prepare opening offer for Paris Saint-Germain’s Bradley Barcola

The 23-year-old French winger is open to Premier League move

Paris Saint-Germain's forward Bradley Barcola is wanted by Liverpool. Photograph: Franck Fife/AFP via Getty
Paris Saint-Germain's forward Bradley Barcola is wanted by Liverpool. Photograph: Franck Fife/AFP via Getty
Wed Jul 29 2026 - 16:501 MIN READ

Liverpool are preparing an opening offer for Bradley Barcola following talks with the Paris Saint Germain forward’s representatives.

Barcola is a leading target for Liverpool as they look to add a proven winger to Andoni Iraola’s squad ahead of the new season. Yan Diomande had been wanted but is set to join Real Madrid after PSG pulled out of a deal for the Leipzig winger.

PSG have placed a value in the region of £145m (€169m) on Barcola, which would represent a British record sum. He has two years left on his contract with the European champions but is believed to have turned down the offer of an extension, having falling down the pecking order in Luis Enrique’s gifted team.

Liverpool have been exploring whether the 23-year-old is open to leaving PSG for Anfield. Having received encouragement that he wants to move to the Premier League, Liverpool are expected to bid for the France international in the coming days. Whether they are prepared to meet PSG’s valuation remains to be seen, but the club will attempt to make Barcola their statement signing of the summer.

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Liverpool have signed versatile forward Víctor Muñoz from Osasuna this summer and finalised Jérémy Jacquet’s transfer from Rennes for an initial £55m (€64m) but are looking to strengthen further in attack and defence, with Iraola concerned about his defensive options in particular. – Guardian

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