Daniel Wiffen saves best for last to take silver in 1,500m freestyle

Daniel Wiffen during the men 1,500m freestyle final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Photograph: Owen Humphreys/PA

Daniel Wiffen saved his best for last in Glasgow, securing silver in the 1,500m freestyle at the Commonwealth Games.

The reigning 800m Olympic champion finished a disappointing fifth in the 400m freestyle on Saturday before taking fourth in the 800m on Monday.

But the 25-year-old backed up his silver-medal performance from the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham four years ago, touching the wall in 14:44.70. Australia’s Sam Short took gold in 14:42.11, with his compatriot Benjamin Goedemans third in 14:49.50.

The Australian’s have dominated proceedings in the pool throughout the week, sweeping the medals in the men’s 400m and 800m freestyle events.

Wiffen hadn’t felt his best until late on in the 800m final but worked hard here to stick with Short from the start. But the Aussie gradually pulled clear for gold, adding to his earlier triumphs in the 400m and 800m.

“I’m so happy,” said Wiffen. “Coming into that race, I had all doubts in my mind after the 800, but me and my coaches Andi Manley and Steve Beckerleg were like tunnel vision for this race. When I walked out it was tunnel vision, make sure I was going to race it the way I wanted to race it.

“I’m really happy with the time, especially because I thought anything could happen tonight.”

Wiffen can now look forward to the European Championships in Zagreb next month, some confidence restored.

“I’m still 10 seconds off my best, but it’s a season best. I’m not a big fan of season bests, having said that, but we have to take these things. Obviously, I’m not in the greatest shape I’ve ever been, but at the end of the day we’re in a four-year cycle and we’re getting ready for the Olympics in LA. That time there, it’s faster than what I was in 2022, so I’m happy.”

Meanwhile in the ring, Michaela Walsh guaranteed her fourth Commonwealth Games medal, showing all her experience to dispatch the challenge of Scotland’s Lara Brown in their featherweight quarter-final.

The 33-year-old and remains on course to emulate the gold she won in Birmingham four years ago.

“My opponent was young and inexperienced, but at just 19 she gave me a hell of a fight,” said Walsh. “I was a kid in my first Commonwealths, and it’s so difficult at that age. She has a big future.”

On her on performance, Walsh added: “We had a game plan and we stuck to it. People are talking about me winning gold, I’m not really thinking about that. I just want to enjoy myself and be the best version of me.

“If that’s enough to get me to the top of the podium, then happy days, but I’m just here to be me.”

Walsh will face Fiji’s Jasmine Daunakamakama in Friday’s semi-final.