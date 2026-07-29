Shelbourne have enough to clean up second-leg and land Ajax clash

Uefa Conference League, second-round qualifiers, second leg: Nõmme Kalju (Estonia) v Shelbourne, Pärnu Rannastaadion, Thursday, 5pm – Live on solidsport.com (Shelbourne lead 5-2 on aggregate)

If Shelbourne can finish the job, having dominated the first-leg at Tolka Park – albeit with the concession of two sloppy goals – they are all but certain to face Ajax in the third round of the Conference League qualifiers.

Granted, this Ajax side is incomparable to the four-time European Cup winners or 36 times Dutch champions, but Shels could get to play at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam.

Not since 2004, when they faced Deportivo La Coruña in front of 24,000 fans at Lansdowne Road before the second-leg at Estadio Riazor, will the Drumcondra club have faced such storied opposition.

John Russell has an extra week under his belt after recently leaving Sligo Rovers to replace Joey O’Brien as Shelbourne manager, and the sight of Kerr McInroy returning from injury to feature off the bench against Nõmme Kalju might be enough to see them home.

If injured strikers Mipo Odubeko, John Martin and Sean Boyd cannot feature, the emphasis remains on Ali Coote, Jack Henry-Francis and Sean Moore to hit the levels they displayed in the first-leg.

Moore struggled to make an impression since arriving from West Ham last year, but it was apparent against Nõmme Kalju why the 20-year-old Belfast born winger was capped by Ireland under-21 manager Jim Crawford in 2024.

Odhran Casey’s return from suspension and the sight of Dan Ring, an academy product, coming on to score the fifth goal to punish an awful display from the visiting Estonians does suggest Shelbourne might be able to turn around a poor campaign.

Earning the right to play Ajax, even at the Dutch giant’s lowest ebb, should create unforgettable memories in a forgettable season to date.