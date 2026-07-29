Fifa gives associations 53 days to sign up to controversial World Cup plans

The FAI has yet to comment on whether they intend to back Gianni Infantino’s proposals. Photograph: Frederic J Brown/AFP via Getty Images

The Football Association of Ireland and the rest of Fifa’s member nations have until September 19th to decide whether to sign up to a proposal to sell a stake in the World Cup and other Fifa competitions to private equity.

Following a report in the UK Times, Fifa have confirmed plans to create a subsidiary company, Fifa Forward Enterprise, which would take control of the men’s and women’s World Cups along with other Fifa competitions. Fifa intends to sell a minority stake of up to 20 per cent of this new company to outside investors.

Uefa has heavily criticised the proposal, saying it “crosses a line” and that “the soul and governance of football are not assets to trade”. European nations are reportedly threatening a boycott of the World Cup should the proposals be approved.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino has explained the proposals in a five-page letter to member associations, which has been seen by The Irish Times. Within the letter, Infantino gives member associations until September 19th to agree to the new plan, painting its benefits in stark financial terms.

Infantino writes that the equity value of the new company has been forecast at $20 billion by JPMorgan Chase, and that its adoption would lead to an increase of funding to $20 million per member association from January 1st next year. Infantino also believes this windfall would increase by $2 million in each World Cup cycle. In addition, Infantino is promising a bonus of $20 million as a “singular and unique funding opportunity only for those member associations who wish to participate”.

Infantino says this decision must be made by 19th September “so we can plan ahead and with funds to be available immediately as of January 1st, 2027.”

Infantino says this money will be raised by selling a minority stake of the new subsidiary company. JPMorgan will lead the search for international investors, and the initial outlay as described above will be underwritten by Thrive Capital, an investment group headed by Joshua Kushner, brother of Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared.

The Fifa president says the total package on offer is $10 billion, and, should it be rejected, member associations will share an existing funding pot that is almost 75 per cent smaller.

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“Should you wish to proceed, this $10 billion package will be available as of January 1st, 2027, ushering in the next phase of our journey together,” writes Infantino. “In exchange, all that is required is your continued trust – everything else remains the same.

“Should you wish to retain the status quo and reject this proposal, we still have our planned expansion of the Forward programme of $2.7 billion as previously presented.”

The proposals will be adopted if they achieve a simple majority in a vote among Fifa’s 211 member associations and are subsequently approved by the Fifa Council.

The FAI has yet to comment on whether they intend to back Infantino’s proposals.