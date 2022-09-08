Graham Potter verbally agrees to take Chelsea manager’s job

Graham Potter has verbally agreed to take the Chelsea manager’s job after holding talks. Terms are not finalised for the 47-year-old to join from Brighton but Chelsea are confident of appointing him.

Chelsea made Potter their No 1 target after sacking Thomas Tuchel on Wednesday and swiftly received permission from Brighton to speak to him. A substantial compensation payment – understood to be about £16m – will need to be paid. If all goes smoothly Potter will be in place for Saturday’s game at Fulham.

Potter was at Brighton’s training ground on Thursday but talks will continue later in the day for the former Östersund and Swansea manager. He lifted the Swedish club into the top flight and led them into the Europa League, and achieved his and Brighton’s highest top-flight finish last season: ninth.

Among the managers under consideration by Brighton is Kjetil Knutsen, who is in charge of Bodø/Glimt. He has guided the club to their first Norwegian titles and is in the Europa League group stage for a second successive season.

In February Brighton lost their technical director, Dan Ashworth, who joined Newcastle after a period of gardening leave. - Guardian